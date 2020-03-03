Ole Miss seeks revenge on Mizzou

Missouri (14-15, 6-10) vs. Mississippi (14-15, 5-11)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri goes for the season sweep over Mississippi after winning the previous matchup in Columbia. The teams last met on Feb. 18, when the Tigers shot 38.2 percent from the field and went 23 for 27 from the free throw line en route to a three-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Mississippi’s Breein Tyree, Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Rebels points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Xavier Pinson has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Missouri field goals over the last five games. Pinson has accounted for 37 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-9 when they score 60 points or fewer and 14-6 when they exceed 60 points. The Rebels are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 14-6 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Rebels have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Mississippi has an assist on 49 of 79 field goals (62 percent) over its previous three outings while Missouri has assists on 30 of 68 field goals (44.1 percent) during its past three games.

LOOSENING UP: Missouri’s defense has forced 14.1 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 10.6 turnovers over its last five games and 9.3 over its last three.

