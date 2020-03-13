Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Olympic torch relay in Greece suspended because of virus

March 13, 2020 9:34 am
 
< a min read
      

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek Olympic committee suspended the rest of its torch relay on Friday because of the “unexpectedly large crowd” that gathered to watch despite repeated requests for the public to stay away to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The committee said a large crowd had gathered to watch the flame for the Tokyo Olympics pass through the southern Greek town of Sparta. The flame was lit Thursday at the birthplace of the games in Ancient Olympia in a pared-down ceremony.

“(We took) the difficult but essential decision to cancel the rest of the program of the flame relay on Greek territory,” the committee said.

The decision was taken in coordination with the health ministry and the International Olympic Committee, it said.

Advertisement

The handover of the Olympic Flame to the Tokyo organizing committee will go ahead as scheduled on March 19 at the stadium in Athens where the first modern Olympics were held in 1896.

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
3|17 Corporate Conversations: Strategic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First combatant vessel named in honor of a naval woman

Today in History

1802: US Military Academy established at West Point