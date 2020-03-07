Listen Live Sports

Opara scores twice, Minnesota United beats San Jose 5-2

March 7, 2020 10:33 pm
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ike Opara led Minnesota United to a 5-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes with a two-goal outing Saturday.

Opara got the scoring started for Minnesota United (2-0-0) in the 13th minute on a header 8 yards away from the center of the box, assisted by Jan Gregus. Magnus Eriksson tied it up at 1-1 for San Jose (0-1-1) with a penalty shot in the 19th minute.

Gregus put Minnesota United ahead 2-1 in the 26th minute with a shot 21 yards away from the edge of the box, assisted by Luis Amarilla. Amarilla put Minnesota United up 3-1 in the 32nd minute on a header 13 yards away from the center of the box, assisted by Kevin Molino.

Robin Lod gave Minnesota United a 4-1 lead in the third minute of first-half stoppage time on a shot 13 yards out from the left side of the box. Vako Qazaishvili closed the gap to 4-2 for San Jose in the 53rd minute with a shot 12 yards out from the center of the box.

Opara finished off the victory for Minnesota United in the 71st minute with on a header 13 yards out from the right side of the box, assisted by Gregus.

Tyler Miller recorded four saves for Minnesota United. Daniel Vega had four saves for San Jose in the loss.

Minnesota United’s next match is Sunday at home against New York. The Earthquakes visit Philadelphia on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

