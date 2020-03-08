Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Oral Roberts 79, Nebraska-Omaha 52

March 8, 2020 9:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (16-16)

Pile 1-3 0-0 2, Tut 4-7 0-0 8, Gibson 4-15 4-4 14, K.Robinson 5-15 4-4 15, Thornhill 0-4 4-4 4, Akinwole 0-5 0-0 0, Ruffin 2-9 3-6 8, Hughes 0-1 1-2 1, Luedtke 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-59 16-20 52.

ORAL ROBERTS (17-13)

Nzekwesi 6-10 0-0 13, Obanor 4-8 4-6 13, Abmas 6-12 2-2 20, Burns 8-14 1-4 17, Fuqua 3-11 3-4 9, Kearns 0-3 0-0 0, Lacis 2-3 0-0 5, Saunders 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Lazenby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 10-16 79.

Halftime_Oral Roberts 27-24. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska-Omaha 4-19 (Gibson 2-8, Ruffin 1-4, K.Robinson 1-6, Akinwole 0-1), Oral Roberts 9-29 (Abmas 6-11, Nzekwesi 1-1, Lacis 1-2, Obanor 1-2, Lazenby 0-1, Saunders 0-1, Burns 0-3, Kearns 0-3, Fuqua 0-5). Rebounds_Nebraska-Omaha 45 (Pile 21), Oral Roberts 36 (Obanor 11). Assists_Nebraska-Omaha 5 (Ruffin 2), Oral Roberts 18 (Burns, Fuqua 6). Total Fouls_Nebraska-Omaha 15, Oral Roberts 15.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
3|13 Presenting to the Government: How to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)