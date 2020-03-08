Oral Roberts 79, Nebraska-Omaha 52

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (16-16)

Pile 1-3 0-0 2, Tut 4-7 0-0 8, Gibson 4-15 4-4 14, K.Robinson 5-15 4-4 15, Thornhill 0-4 4-4 4, Akinwole 0-5 0-0 0, Ruffin 2-9 3-6 8, Hughes 0-1 1-2 1, Luedtke 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-59 16-20 52.

ORAL ROBERTS (17-13)

Nzekwesi 6-10 0-0 13, Obanor 4-8 4-6 13, Abmas 6-12 2-2 20, Burns 8-14 1-4 17, Fuqua 3-11 3-4 9, Kearns 0-3 0-0 0, Lacis 2-3 0-0 5, Saunders 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Lazenby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 10-16 79.

Halftime_Oral Roberts 27-24. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska-Omaha 4-19 (Gibson 2-8, Ruffin 1-4, K.Robinson 1-6, Akinwole 0-1), Oral Roberts 9-29 (Abmas 6-11, Nzekwesi 1-1, Lacis 1-2, Obanor 1-2, Lazenby 0-1, Saunders 0-1, Burns 0-3, Kearns 0-3, Fuqua 0-5). Rebounds_Nebraska-Omaha 45 (Pile 21), Oral Roberts 36 (Obanor 11). Assists_Nebraska-Omaha 5 (Ruffin 2), Oral Roberts 18 (Burns, Fuqua 6). Total Fouls_Nebraska-Omaha 15, Oral Roberts 15.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.