Oral Roberts faces Nebraska Omaha in Summit League quarters

March 7, 2020 6:30 am
 
No. 5 seed Nebraska Omaha (16-15, 9-7) vs. No. 4 seed Oral Roberts (16-13, 9-7)

Summit League Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha is set to square off against Oral Roberts in the quarterfinals of the Summit League tourney. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 12, when the Golden Eagles created 12 Nebraska Omaha turnovers and turned the ball over just five times en route to the three-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Matt Pile and KJ Robinson have led the Mavericks. Pile is averaging 11.9 points and 9.7 rebounds while Robinson is putting up 14.7 points per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by seniors Emmanuel Nzekwesi and Deondre Burns. Nzekwesi has averaged 15.7 points and 9.4 rebounds while Burns has put up 15.3 points and 4.1 assists per game.MIGHTY MATT: In 31 appearances this season, Nebraska Omaha’s Pile has shot 57.8 percent.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Oral Roberts is 0-6 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. Nebraska Omaha is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Golden Eagles are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 66 points or fewer and 10-13 when opponents exceed 66 points. The Mavericks are 8-0 when they hold opponents to 67 points or fewer and 8-15 when opponents exceed 67 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has scored 80.6 points per game this season, ranking the Golden Eagles eighth among Division 1 teams. The Nebraska Omaha defense has allowed 76.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 284th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

