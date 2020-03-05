Oregon St. 68, Stanford 65

STANFORD (20-10)

Jones 1-4 0-0 3, da Silva 6-9 2-2 14, Davis 4-10 1-1 10, Terry 4-12 4-5 13, Wills 6-13 4-4 16, Delaire 4-5 1-2 9, White 0-2 0-0 0, Kisunas 0-0 0-0 0, Keefe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 12-14 65.

OREGON ST. (16-13)

Hollins 0-1 2-2 2, Kelley 4-6 1-2 9, Tinkle 6-15 9-10 23, Reichle 4-7 0-0 10, Thompson 6-14 0-0 15, Hunt 1-4 2-2 5, Miller-Moore 0-0 1-2 1, Tucker 0-0 1-2 1, Lucas 0-1 0-0 0, Silva 0-0 2-2 2, Vernon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 18-22 68.

Halftime_Oregon St. 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 3-15 (Terry 1-2, Davis 1-4, Jones 1-4, da Silva 0-1, White 0-2, Wills 0-2), Oregon St. 8-20 (Thompson 3-6, Reichle 2-4, Tinkle 2-7, Hunt 1-2, Hollins 0-1). Fouled Out_da Silva. Rebounds_Stanford 28 (Terry 10), Oregon St. 29 (Kelley 7). Assists_Stanford 12 (Davis, Terry 5), Oregon St. 16 (Thompson 5). Total Fouls_Stanford 19, Oregon St. 17. A_3,718 (9,604).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.