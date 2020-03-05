Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Oregon St. 68, Stanford 65

March 5, 2020 11:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

STANFORD (20-10)

Jones 1-4 0-0 3, da Silva 6-9 2-2 14, Davis 4-10 1-1 10, Terry 4-12 4-5 13, Wills 6-13 4-4 16, Delaire 4-5 1-2 9, White 0-2 0-0 0, Kisunas 0-0 0-0 0, Keefe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 12-14 65.

OREGON ST. (16-13)

Hollins 0-1 2-2 2, Kelley 4-6 1-2 9, Tinkle 6-15 9-10 23, Reichle 4-7 0-0 10, Thompson 6-14 0-0 15, Hunt 1-4 2-2 5, Miller-Moore 0-0 1-2 1, Tucker 0-0 1-2 1, Lucas 0-1 0-0 0, Silva 0-0 2-2 2, Vernon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 18-22 68.

Halftime_Oregon St. 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 3-15 (Terry 1-2, Davis 1-4, Jones 1-4, da Silva 0-1, White 0-2, Wills 0-2), Oregon St. 8-20 (Thompson 3-6, Reichle 2-4, Tinkle 2-7, Hunt 1-2, Hollins 0-1). Fouled Out_da Silva. Rebounds_Stanford 28 (Terry 10), Oregon St. 29 (Kelley 7). Assists_Stanford 12 (Davis, Terry 5), Oregon St. 16 (Thompson 5). Total Fouls_Stanford 19, Oregon St. 17. A_3,718 (9,604).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USO entertainers perform at Fort Wainwright

Today in History

1864: President Lincoln signs Ulysses S. Grant’s commission to command the U.S. Army