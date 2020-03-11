Oregon St. 71, Utah 69

UTAH (16-15)

Allen 6-12 1-1 13, Carlson 3-6 1-2 7, Gach 2-7 0-0 4, Jantunen 0-3 0-0 0, Plummer 12-17 0-1 35, Battin 2-4 3-4 7, Brenchley 0-2 3-5 3. Totals 25-51 8-13 69.

OREGON ST. (18-13)

Hollins 2-3 0-0 5, Kelley 5-6 2-2 12, Tinkle 7-14 4-6 19, Reichle 3-7 0-0 8, Thompson 3-9 5-7 11, Hunt 2-4 0-0 4, Lucas 4-6 0-0 12, Silva 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 11-15 71.

Halftime_Utah 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Utah 11-21 (Plummer 11-16, Battin 0-1, Gach 0-1, Jantunen 0-1, Brenchley 0-2), Oregon St. 8-22 (Lucas 4-6, Reichle 2-5, Hollins 1-2, Tinkle 1-6, Hunt 0-1, Thompson 0-2). Rebounds_Utah 29 (Battin 8), Oregon St. 18 (Kelley 5). Assists_Utah 14 (Gach 6), Oregon St. 18 (Reichle, Thompson 5). Total Fouls_Utah 16, Oregon St. 13.

