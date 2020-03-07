Oregon St. 74, California 56

CALIFORNIA (13-18)

Anticevich 3-10 0-0 6, Kelly 4-6 0-0 8, Kuany 1-4 8-9 11, Bradley 2-10 2-2 8, Brown 0-1 0-2 0, Austin 5-8 8-9 18, South 1-5 0-0 3, Thiemann 0-0 0-0 0, Thorpe 1-1 0-0 2, Klonaras 0-0 0-0 0, Orender 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 18-22 56.

OREGON ST. (17-13)

Hollins 2-4 1-2 6, Kelley 8-10 3-4 19, Tinkle 7-17 6-6 24, Reichle 0-1 4-5 4, Thompson 3-11 3-4 10, Hunt 3-6 0-0 8, Lucas 1-4 0-0 3, Miller-Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Vernon 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Silva 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 24-54 17-22 74.

Halftime_Oregon St. 26-21. 3-Point Goals_California 4-17 (Bradley 2-6, Kuany 1-2, South 1-4, Orender 0-1, Anticevich 0-4), Oregon St. 9-22 (Tinkle 4-8, Hunt 2-3, Hollins 1-2, Lucas 1-3, Thompson 1-5, Reichle 0-1). Fouled Out_Kuany, Bradley. Rebounds_California 31 (Kelly 10), Oregon St. 31 (Reichle 9). Assists_California 13 (Austin 5), Oregon St. 19 (Reichle 6). Total Fouls_California 20, Oregon St. 16.

