Orioles 3, Rays 3

|Rays
|
|
|
|
|
|Orioles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|
|Meadows lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Hays cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sllivan lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mrgot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luc.Fox cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yu.Diaz rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|C.Davis 1b
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|Hrnndez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Davis 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Nunez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Plomaki pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|R.Bnnon 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ji.Choi 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Smt Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Kelly 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Admes ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Valaika ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Walls ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urena ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Wndle 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Sisco c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Brjan 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Wynns c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rbrtson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crvenka dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Grady dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vlzquez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|102
|000
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|201
|000
|—
|3
E_Hernandez (0), Davis (0). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3. 2B_Wendle (1), Smith Jr. (0). 3B_Diaz (0). HR_Perez (1), Choi (0), Nunez (0). SB_Diaz (1), Valaika (0). CS_O’Grady (0), Bannon (0), Velazquez (0). SF_Davis (0).
|Rays
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beeks
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Drake
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Loup BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|McWilliams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Gilmartin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Orioles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wojciechowski
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Zimmermann
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Gonzalez
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Harvey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Scott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lakins
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills First, Bill Welke Second, Chad Fairchild Third, Jose Nava.
T_2:41. A_4,897
