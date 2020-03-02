Listen Live Sports

Orioles 3, Rays 3

March 2, 2020 4:00 pm
 
Rays Orioles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 29 3 6 3
Meadows lf 2 0 0 0 Au.Hays cf 3 0 0 0
Sllivan lf 1 0 0 0 Mullins cf 1 0 0 0
M.Mrgot cf 3 0 0 0 Mancini rf 2 0 0 0
Luc.Fox cf 1 0 0 0 Yu.Diaz rf 1 1 1 0
M.Perez c 3 1 1 1 C.Davis 1b 1 1 0 1
Hrnndez c 1 0 0 0 T.Davis 1b 1 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 R.Nunez 3b 3 1 1 2
Plomaki pr 1 1 0 0 R.Bnnon 3b 1 0 1 0
Ji.Choi 1b 2 1 1 2 Smt Jr. lf 3 0 1 0
D.Kelly 1b 1 0 0 0 Herrera lf 1 0 0 0
W.Admes ss 3 0 1 0 Valaika ss 3 0 1 0
T.Walls ss 0 0 0 0 R.Urena ss 1 0 0 0
J.Wndle 2b 3 0 1 0 C.Sisco c 2 0 0 0
V.Brjan 2b 1 0 0 0 A.Wynns c 1 0 0 0
Rbrtson 3b 3 0 0 0 Crvenka dh 3 0 0 0
O’Grady dh 3 0 1 0 Vlzquez 2b 2 0 1 0
Tampa Bay 000 102 000 3
Baltimore 000 201 000 3

E_Hernandez (0), Davis (0). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3. 2B_Wendle (1), Smith Jr. (0). 3B_Diaz (0). HR_Perez (1), Choi (0), Nunez (0). SB_Diaz (1), Valaika (0). CS_O’Grady (0), Bannon (0), Velazquez (0). SF_Davis (0).

IP H R ER BB SO
Rays
Morton 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Beeks 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 2
Drake 1 0 0 0 1 2
Loup BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 0
McWilliams 1 0 0 0 0 1
Fairbanks 1 0 0 0 1 2
Gilmartin 1 1 0 0 0 1
Orioles
Wojciechowski 3 0 0 0 1 2
Zimmermann 2 2-3 4 3 3 1 6
Gonzalez 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Harvey 1 1 0 0 0 1
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lakins 1 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills First, Bill Welke Second, Chad Fairchild Third, Jose Nava.

T_2:41. A_4,897

