Orioles 3, Rays 3

Rays Orioles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 29 3 6 3 Meadows lf 2 0 0 0 Au.Hays cf 3 0 0 0 Sllivan lf 1 0 0 0 Mullins cf 1 0 0 0 M.Mrgot cf 3 0 0 0 Mancini rf 2 0 0 0 Luc.Fox cf 1 0 0 0 Yu.Diaz rf 1 1 1 0 M.Perez c 3 1 1 1 C.Davis 1b 1 1 0 1 Hrnndez c 1 0 0 0 T.Davis 1b 1 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 R.Nunez 3b 3 1 1 2 Plomaki pr 1 1 0 0 R.Bnnon 3b 1 0 1 0 Ji.Choi 1b 2 1 1 2 Smt Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 D.Kelly 1b 1 0 0 0 Herrera lf 1 0 0 0 W.Admes ss 3 0 1 0 Valaika ss 3 0 1 0 T.Walls ss 0 0 0 0 R.Urena ss 1 0 0 0 J.Wndle 2b 3 0 1 0 C.Sisco c 2 0 0 0 V.Brjan 2b 1 0 0 0 A.Wynns c 1 0 0 0 Rbrtson 3b 3 0 0 0 Crvenka dh 3 0 0 0 O’Grady dh 3 0 1 0 Vlzquez 2b 2 0 1 0

Tampa Bay 000 102 000 — 3 Baltimore 000 201 000 — 3

E_Hernandez (0), Davis (0). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3. 2B_Wendle (1), Smith Jr. (0). 3B_Diaz (0). HR_Perez (1), Choi (0), Nunez (0). SB_Diaz (1), Valaika (0). CS_O’Grady (0), Bannon (0), Velazquez (0). SF_Davis (0).

IP H R ER BB SO

Rays Morton 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Beeks 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 Drake 1 0 0 0 1 2 Loup BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 McWilliams 1 0 0 0 0 1 Fairbanks 1 0 0 0 1 2 Gilmartin 1 1 0 0 0 1

Orioles Wojciechowski 3 0 0 0 1 2 Zimmermann 2 2-3 4 3 3 1 6 Gonzalez 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Harvey 1 1 0 0 0 1 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 1 Lakins 1 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills First, Bill Welke Second, Chad Fairchild Third, Jose Nava.

T_2:41. A_4,897

