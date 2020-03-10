Listen Live Sports

...

Orioles 6, Braves 3

March 10, 2020 8:43 pm
 
< a min read
      
Atlanta Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 29 6 5 6
Clbrson 2b 3 0 0 0 Au.Hays cf 3 0 1 0
J.Lopez 2b 1 0 0 0 Vlzquez pr 1 1 0 0
Mrkakis rf 3 0 0 0 Iglsias ss 3 0 1 1
Rbinson rf 1 0 0 0 Yu.Diaz pr 1 1 1 1
Casteel 1b 4 0 1 0 Sntnder rf 2 1 1 1
A.Riley 3b 2 1 1 0 Wlliams pr 1 1 0 0
R.Unroe 3b 1 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 2 0 0 0
Hchvrra ss 3 1 1 0 Herrera pr 1 0 0 0
Grffnno ss 1 0 0 0 R.Nunez dh 3 0 0 1
R.Ortga lf 3 0 0 0 T.Davis pr 1 0 0 0
J.Ramos lf 1 0 0 0 Smt Jr. lf 2 0 0 1
C.Pache cf 3 1 1 3 Wlkrson pr 1 0 0 0
Ju.Dean cf 1 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 3 1 1 1
Solarte dh 3 0 2 0 Ri.Ruiz 3b 2 0 0 0
Alxnder ph 1 0 0 0 Jarrett pr 0 1 0 0
Jackson c 2 0 0 0 Holaday c 2 0 0 0
Cntrras ph 1 0 1 0 A.Wynns c 1 0 0 0
Atlanta 030 000 000 3
Baltimore 000 113 10x 6

E_Unroe (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Atlanta 5, Baltimore 3. 2B_Riley (2), Solarte (1), Iglesias (1). 3B_Diaz (2). HR_Pache (2), Santander (1), Alberto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Anderson 3 0 0 0 0 2
Greene 1 1 1 1 0 1
Dayton L, 0-1; BS, 0-2 1 1-3 3 4 4 1 0
Pfeifer 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Davidson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Akin 3 4 3 3 1 4
Carroll 1 1 0 0 0 1
Tate W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2
Kline H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Lakins H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Zastryzny S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Dayton (Santander), Pfeifer (Smith Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus First, Bill Welke Second, Will Little Third, Junior Valentin.

T_2:22. A_5,312

