Orioles 6, Braves 3

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|29
|6
|5
|6
|
|Clbrson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Hays cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Lopez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vlzquez pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglsias ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rbinson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yu.Diaz pr
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Casteel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sntnder rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Riley 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wlliams pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|R.Unroe 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Davis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hchvrra ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Herrera pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grffnno ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Nunez dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|R.Ortga lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Davis pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Ramos lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smt Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|C.Pache cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Wlkrson pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ju.Dean cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Solarte dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ri.Ruiz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alxnder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jarrett pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Jackson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holaday c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cntrras ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Wynns c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|030
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|113
|10x
|—
|6
E_Unroe (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Atlanta 5, Baltimore 3. 2B_Riley (2), Solarte (1), Iglesias (1). 3B_Diaz (2). HR_Pache (2), Santander (1), Alberto (1).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Dayton L, 0-1; BS, 0-2
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Pfeifer
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Davidson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Akin
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Carroll
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tate W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kline H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lakins H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Zastryzny S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Dayton (Santander), Pfeifer (Smith Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus First, Bill Welke Second, Will Little Third, Junior Valentin.
T_2:22. A_5,312
