Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pacific 71, San Diego 64

March 1, 2020 12:09 am
 
< a min read
      

PACIFIC (23-9)

Tripp 7-18 8-10 22, Hampshire 2-2 0-0 4, Jenkins 2-7 1-1 5, Moore 4-10 1-2 9, Vereen 2-2 0-0 5, Price-Noel 1-3 7-8 9, McCray 3-6 0-0 6, Crockrell 1-3 0-1 2, Fritz 3-4 0-0 6, Finstuen 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey 0-2 0-0 0, Chivichyan 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 26-61 17-22 71.

SAN DIEGO (9-22)

Floresca 4-7 1-2 9, Jean-Marie 4-7 4-5 12, Calcaterra 1-6 1-2 3, Hartfield 5-9 6-7 17, Humphrey 1-5 4-4 6, Sullivan 2-7 7-9 11, Phillip 1-3 2-2 4, Rodriguez 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 18-46 27-33 64.

Halftime_Pacific 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 2-12 (Vereen 1-1, Chivichyan 1-2, Price-Noel 0-1, Bailey 0-2, Moore 0-2, Jenkins 0-4), San Diego 1-10 (Hartfield 1-3, Jean-Marie 0-1, Calcaterra 0-2, Floresca 0-2, Sullivan 0-2). Fouled Out_Humphrey. Rebounds_Pacific 36 (Tripp 13), San Diego 23 (Humphrey 5). Assists_Pacific 9 (Tripp 3), San Diego 8 (Calcaterra, Humphrey, Sullivan 2). Total Fouls_Pacific 26, San Diego 24.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen stationed in Japan paint mural to honor fallen comrades

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration