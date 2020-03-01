Pacific 71, San Diego 64

PACIFIC (23-9)

Tripp 7-18 8-10 22, Hampshire 2-2 0-0 4, Jenkins 2-7 1-1 5, Moore 4-10 1-2 9, Vereen 2-2 0-0 5, Price-Noel 1-3 7-8 9, McCray 3-6 0-0 6, Crockrell 1-3 0-1 2, Fritz 3-4 0-0 6, Finstuen 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey 0-2 0-0 0, Chivichyan 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 26-61 17-22 71.

SAN DIEGO (9-22)

Floresca 4-7 1-2 9, Jean-Marie 4-7 4-5 12, Calcaterra 1-6 1-2 3, Hartfield 5-9 6-7 17, Humphrey 1-5 4-4 6, Sullivan 2-7 7-9 11, Phillip 1-3 2-2 4, Rodriguez 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 18-46 27-33 64.

Halftime_Pacific 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 2-12 (Vereen 1-1, Chivichyan 1-2, Price-Noel 0-1, Bailey 0-2, Moore 0-2, Jenkins 0-4), San Diego 1-10 (Hartfield 1-3, Jean-Marie 0-1, Calcaterra 0-2, Floresca 0-2, Sullivan 0-2). Fouled Out_Humphrey. Rebounds_Pacific 36 (Tripp 13), San Diego 23 (Humphrey 5). Assists_Pacific 9 (Tripp 3), San Diego 8 (Calcaterra, Humphrey, Sullivan 2). Total Fouls_Pacific 26, San Diego 24.

