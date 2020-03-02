Padres 3, White Sox 1

|Padres
|
|
|
|
|
|White Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|
|Almonte lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Grcia 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cthbert 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Andrson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Dzier dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Mendick ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Vsler pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Abreu 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cordero rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Shets pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trmmell rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dlmnico dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrcedes ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|F.Mejia c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jimenez lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Brugman lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olvares pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|L.Rbert cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mjs-Brn 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Engel cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|T.Frnce ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Qiroz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Mller 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|D.Palka rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Arias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gnzalez rf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|B.Vlera ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Rmine 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|San Diego
|100
|001
|001
|—
|3
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
DP_San Diego 2, Chicago 1. LOB_San Diego 6, Chicago 10. 2B_Almonte (1), Jimenez (1). SB_Almonte (1), Castillo (1), Olivares (1), Gonzalez (1).
|Padres
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Paddack W, 1-0
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stammen H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wilson H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barraclough H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valdez H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Scholtens H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Miller S, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|White Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keuchel L, 0-1
|4
|
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bummer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colome
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cishek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Herrera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cordero
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_by_Barraclough (Abreu).
WP_Miller, Keuchel.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger First, Tony Randazzo Second, Todd Tichenor Third, Quinn Wolcot.
T_2:55. A_3,233
