Padres 3, White Sox 1

Padres White Sox ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 10 3 Totals 33 1 7 1 Almonte lf 3 1 2 0 Moncada 3b 2 0 0 0 G.Grcia 3b 3 0 1 0 Cthbert 3b 2 0 0 0 Cstillo pr 1 1 0 0 Andrson ss 3 0 0 0 B.Dzier dh 3 0 2 1 Mendick ss 2 0 0 0 J.Vsler pr 1 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 2 0 1 0 Cordero rf 3 0 1 0 G.Shets pr 0 0 0 0 Trmmell rf 1 0 0 0 Dlmnico dh 3 0 0 0 Torrens c 3 0 0 0 Mrcedes ph 1 0 1 0 F.Mejia c 1 0 0 0 Jimenez lf 3 0 2 0 Lagares cf 3 0 1 1 Brugman lf 1 0 0 0 Olvares pr 1 1 1 0 L.Rbert cf 3 0 0 0 Mjs-Brn 1b 2 0 0 0 A.Engel cf 1 1 0 0 T.Frnce ph 2 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 E.Qiroz 2b 3 0 1 0 C.Perez c 0 0 0 0 O.Mller 2b 1 0 0 1 D.Palka rf 2 0 0 0 G.Arias ss 3 0 1 0 Gnzalez rf 2 0 2 1 B.Vlera ss 1 0 0 0 L.Grcia 2b 2 0 0 0 A.Rmine 2b 1 0 1 0

San Diego 100 001 001 — 3 Chicago 000 000 001 — 1

DP_San Diego 2, Chicago 1. LOB_San Diego 6, Chicago 10. 2B_Almonte (1), Jimenez (1). SB_Almonte (1), Castillo (1), Olivares (1), Gonzalez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Padres Paddack W, 1-0 3 2 0 0 1 1 Stammen H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Wilson H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Barraclough H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Valdez H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Scholtens H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Miller S, 1-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2

White Sox Keuchel L, 0-1 4 6 1 1 0 1 Bummer 1 0 0 0 0 1 Colome 1 3 1 1 0 1 Cishek 1 0 0 0 1 2 Herrera 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cordero 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_by_Barraclough (Abreu).

WP_Miller, Keuchel.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger First, Tony Randazzo Second, Todd Tichenor Third, Quinn Wolcot.

T_2:55. A_3,233

