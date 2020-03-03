Padres 9, Brewers 0

ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 27 0 1 0 Totals 33 9 7 8 E.Sgard 3b 2 0 0 0 Grisham cf 3 1 2 0 R.Healy 1b 1 0 0 0 Cordero cf 1 0 0 0 Narvaez c 2 0 0 0 To.Pham dh 2 1 0 0 Freitas c 1 0 0 0 J.Vsler ph 1 0 1 1 K.Hiura 2b 2 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 0 0 1 Pterson ss 1 0 0 0 Mjs-Brn 3b 2 0 0 0 Mrrison 1b 2 0 1 0 E.Hsmer 1b 3 1 1 1 Cor.Ray cf 1 0 0 0 Crnwrth 1b 1 0 0 0 Ma.Pina dh 2 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 2 1 0 0 P.Henry ph 1 0 0 0 E.Qiroz 2b 1 0 0 0 O.Arcia ss 2 0 0 0 W.Myers rf 3 2 1 1 L.Erceg 3b 1 0 0 0 Trmmell rf 1 0 0 0 B.Gamel rf 2 0 0 0 Almonte lf 2 1 1 4 A.Blnco 2b 1 0 0 0 M.Gttys lf 1 0 0 0 Rdrguez lf 2 0 0 0 A.Hdges c 3 0 1 0 C.Hmmel rf 1 0 0 0 Torrens c 1 0 0 0 Broxton cf 2 0 0 0 Cstillo ss 3 1 0 0 L.Cstro lf 1 0 0 0 G.Arias ss 0 1 0 0

Milwaukee 000 000 000 — 0 San Diego 007 010 01x — 9

E_Phelps (1), Hiura 2 (0). LOB_Milwaukee 0, San Diego 6. 2B_Vosler (2). HR_Myers (2), Almonte (0). SB_Pham (0), Almonte (0).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miller 2 0 0 0 2 3 Phelps L, 0-1 0 2 6 1 2 0 Hardy 1 3 1 1 0 2 Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 1 Morin 1 1 1 1 0 0 Brown 2 0 0 0 0 4 Small 2-3 1 1 1 2 2 Brown 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Richards 2 1 0 0 0 2 Pomeranz W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bachar 1 0 0 0 0 1 Yacabonis 2 0 0 0 0 4 Schlichtholz 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 1

PB_Narvaez.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal First, Bruce Dreckman Second, Chris Guccione Third, Tripp Gibso.

T_2:33. A_3,937

