Padres 9, Brewers 0

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|
|Totals
|33
|9
|7
|8
|
|E.Sgard 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|R.Healy 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Narvaez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|To.Pham dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Freitas c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Vsler ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|K.Hiura 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Pterson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mjs-Brn 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrrison 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.Hsmer 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cor.Ray cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crnwrth 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ma.Pina dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Dzier 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|P.Henry ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Qiroz 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Arcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Myers rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|L.Erceg 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trmmell rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Gamel rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almonte lf
|2
|1
|1
|4
|
|A.Blnco 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Gttys lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Hdges c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Hmmel rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torrens c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Broxton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|L.Cstro lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Arias ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|San Diego
|007
|010
|01x
|—
|9
E_Phelps (1), Hiura 2 (0). LOB_Milwaukee 0, San Diego 6. 2B_Vosler (2). HR_Myers (2), Almonte (0). SB_Pham (0), Almonte (0).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miller
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Phelps L, 0-1
|0
|
|2
|6
|1
|2
|0
|Hardy
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Claudio
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morin
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Brown
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Small
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Brown
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Richards
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pomeranz W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strahm
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bachar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yacabonis
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Schlichtholz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bednar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
PB_Narvaez.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal First, Bruce Dreckman Second, Chris Guccione Third, Tripp Gibso.
T_2:33. A_3,937
