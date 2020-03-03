Listen Live Sports

Padres 9, Brewers 0

March 3, 2020 5:55 pm
 
< a min read
      
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 0 1 0 Totals 33 9 7 8
E.Sgard 3b 2 0 0 0 Grisham cf 3 1 2 0
R.Healy 1b 1 0 0 0 Cordero cf 1 0 0 0
Narvaez c 2 0 0 0 To.Pham dh 2 1 0 0
Freitas c 1 0 0 0 J.Vsler ph 1 0 1 1
K.Hiura 2b 2 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 0 0 1
Pterson ss 1 0 0 0 Mjs-Brn 3b 2 0 0 0
Mrrison 1b 2 0 1 0 E.Hsmer 1b 3 1 1 1
Cor.Ray cf 1 0 0 0 Crnwrth 1b 1 0 0 0
Ma.Pina dh 2 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 2 1 0 0
P.Henry ph 1 0 0 0 E.Qiroz 2b 1 0 0 0
O.Arcia ss 2 0 0 0 W.Myers rf 3 2 1 1
L.Erceg 3b 1 0 0 0 Trmmell rf 1 0 0 0
B.Gamel rf 2 0 0 0 Almonte lf 2 1 1 4
A.Blnco 2b 1 0 0 0 M.Gttys lf 1 0 0 0
Rdrguez lf 2 0 0 0 A.Hdges c 3 0 1 0
C.Hmmel rf 1 0 0 0 Torrens c 1 0 0 0
Broxton cf 2 0 0 0 Cstillo ss 3 1 0 0
L.Cstro lf 1 0 0 0 G.Arias ss 0 1 0 0
Milwaukee 000 000 000 0
San Diego 007 010 01x 9

E_Phelps (1), Hiura 2 (0). LOB_Milwaukee 0, San Diego 6. 2B_Vosler (2). HR_Myers (2), Almonte (0). SB_Pham (0), Almonte (0).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miller 2 0 0 0 2 3
Phelps L, 0-1 0 2 6 1 2 0
Hardy 1 3 1 1 0 2
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 1
Morin 1 1 1 1 0 0
Brown 2 0 0 0 0 4
Small 2-3 1 1 1 2 2
Brown 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Richards 2 1 0 0 0 2
Pomeranz W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bachar 1 0 0 0 0 1
Yacabonis 2 0 0 0 0 4
Schlichtholz 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 1

PB_Narvaez.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal First, Bruce Dreckman Second, Chris Guccione Third, Tripp Gibso.

T_2:33. A_3,937

