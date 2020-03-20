Listen Live Sports

Padres reliever Munoz, prospect Lawson have elbow surgery

March 20, 2020 7:45 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hard-throwing Padres reliever Andres Munoz and minor leaguer Reggie Lawson underwent Tommy John surgery Friday.

Both right-handers were injured shortly before spring training was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Munoz, 21, made his big league debut last year and appeared in 22 games. He went 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA and 30 strikeouts, against 11 walks. He would have been a key member of the Padres’ beefed-up bullpen this season, if and when it resumes.

The 22-year-old Lawson was 3-1 with a 5.20 ERA in six starts with Double-A Amarillo last season before being shut down with an elbow injury. He returned for the Arizona Fall League, going 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA in three appearances, including two starts.

