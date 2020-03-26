Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pandemic fallout: NCAA slashes distribution by $375 million

March 26, 2020 2:45 pm
 
< a min read
      

The NCAA will distribute $225 million to its Division I members in June, $375 million less than had been budgeted this year because the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament.

The NCAA said Thursday $50 million will come from its reserve fund. A $270 million event cancellation insurance policy will be used to pay off a line credit that will cover the remaining distribution.

The NCAA had been scheduled to distribute $600 million to more than 300 Division I schools from April to June.

The NCAA pulled in more than a $1 billion in revenue last year, $867.5 million from the television and marketing rights for the the Division I men’s basketball tournament.

Advertisement

The tournament was canceled March 19, a week before the first round was schedule to begin.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 Defense Supply Chain Summit
3|26 Advanced Capture Management Training
3|26 Young AFCEA Bethesda Winter IT Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployable Tactical Operations System ready for response

Today in History

1804: Navy gives Thomas Jefferson 'mammoth loaf' of bread