Pemberton scores 24, Hofstra beats Delaware 75-61 in CAA

March 9, 2020 8:46 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Eli Pemberton had 24 points and Hofstra secured its second straight trip to the championship game of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament with a 75-61 victory over Delaware on Monday night.

Hofstra will be looking to secure its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2001 on Tuesday.

Jalen Ray added 19 points for Hofstra (25-8). Tareq Coburn had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Desure Buie scored 10 points.

Hofstra got out to a fast start, opening the game on a 14-4 run, and kept its lead by making 12 of 23 3-pointers and dominating the points in the paint 38-12.

Justyn Mutts had 13 points and four blocks for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (22-11). Nate Darling added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Ryan Allen had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

