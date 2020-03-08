Listen Live Sports

Pemberton’s 2nd-half burst lead Hofstra past Drexel

March 8, 2020 4:03 pm
 
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Eli Pemberton scored 19 points with 12 rebounds to carry top-seeded Hofstra to a 61-43 win over Drexel in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament on Sunday.

Hofstra (24-8) will face the winner between fourth-seeded Charleston and No. 5 seed Delaware in a semifinal game Monday. Jalen Ray had 14 points for Hofstra, Desure Buie scored 14 with eight assists and six rebounds and Isaac Kante scored 13.

Zach Walton had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Dragons (14-19). James Butler added 14 points and 14 rebounds. Drexel’s 21 second-half points were a season low.

Isaac Kante’s three-point play 90 seconds before halftime broke a tie at 22 and the Hofstra led the rest of the way. Pemberton emerged from the break with a 3-pointer and a pair of layups to push the lead to 10.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

