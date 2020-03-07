Listen Live Sports

Penn 85, Columbia 65

March 7, 2020 8:26 pm
 
COLUMBIA (6-24)

Brumant 5-9 0-2 10, Nweke 6-11 1-1 13, Bibbs 1-4 0-0 3, Killingsworth 3-7 0-0 6, Smith 8-24 2-2 20, Forrest 4-12 2-4 13, Turner 0-2 0-0 0, Smoyer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-69 5-9 65.

PENN (16-11)

Brodeur 9-14 2-4 21, Martz 3-7 0-0 8, Betley 5-8 1-2 16, Goodman 7-15 2-6 17, Jerome 0-2 0-0 0, Dingle 5-6 0-0 14, Scott 2-3 0-0 4, Monroe 1-1 1-2 3, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0, Imegwu 0-0 0-0 0, Lorca-Lloyd 1-2 0-0 2, Ryan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-58 6-14 85.

Halftime_Penn 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Columbia 6-16 (Forrest 3-4, Smith 2-8, Bibbs 1-2, Killingsworth 0-2), Penn 13-28 (Betley 5-7, Dingle 4-4, Martz 2-4, Brodeur 1-5, Goodman 1-7, Scott 0-1). Rebounds_Columbia 27 (Killingsworth 6), Penn 37 (Brodeur 10). Assists_Columbia 11 (Killingsworth 3), Penn 17 (Brodeur 10). Total Fouls_Columbia 14, Penn 10. A_3,343 (8,722).

