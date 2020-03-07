Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pepperdine 84, Santa Clara 73

March 7, 2020 1:34 am
 
< a min read
      

SANTA CLARA (20-13)

Justice 1-5 4-4 7, Mitchell 4-12 5-8 15, Bediako 0-2 0-1 0, Eaddy 5-11 3-5 15, J.Williams 3-10 2-2 8, Wertz 3-8 2-2 8, Vrankic 5-8 8-10 18, G.Williams 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 21-57 26-34 73.

PEPPERDINE (16-15)

Ka.Edwards 7-15 6-7 21, Ke.Edwards 3-6 5-6 11, Altman 5-8 1-2 12, Chavez 4-8 4-4 15, Ross 5-18 7-9 18, Ohia Obioha 2-4 0-0 4, K.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Polk 1-1 0-0 3, Stormo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 23-28 84.

Halftime_Pepperdine 41-26. 3-Point Goals_Santa Clara 5-17 (Mitchell 2-3, Eaddy 2-6, Justice 1-4, Wertz 0-2, J.Williams 0-2), Pepperdine 7-23 (Chavez 3-7, Polk 1-1, Altman 1-3, Ka.Edwards 1-3, Ross 1-6, K.Smith 0-1, Ke.Edwards 0-2). Fouled Out_Mitchell, Ohia Obioha. Rebounds_Santa Clara 28 (Mitchell, J.Williams 6), Pepperdine 45 (Ka.Edwards 16). Assists_Santa Clara 8 (Eaddy 4), Pepperdine 11 (Ross 8). Total Fouls_Santa Clara 27, Pepperdine 26. A_3,850 (9,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers