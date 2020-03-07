Pepperdine 84, Santa Clara 73

SANTA CLARA (20-13)

Justice 1-5 4-4 7, Mitchell 4-12 5-8 15, Bediako 0-2 0-1 0, Eaddy 5-11 3-5 15, J.Williams 3-10 2-2 8, Wertz 3-8 2-2 8, Vrankic 5-8 8-10 18, G.Williams 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 21-57 26-34 73.

PEPPERDINE (16-15)

Ka.Edwards 7-15 6-7 21, Ke.Edwards 3-6 5-6 11, Altman 5-8 1-2 12, Chavez 4-8 4-4 15, Ross 5-18 7-9 18, Ohia Obioha 2-4 0-0 4, K.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Polk 1-1 0-0 3, Stormo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 23-28 84.

Halftime_Pepperdine 41-26. 3-Point Goals_Santa Clara 5-17 (Mitchell 2-3, Eaddy 2-6, Justice 1-4, Wertz 0-2, J.Williams 0-2), Pepperdine 7-23 (Chavez 3-7, Polk 1-1, Altman 1-3, Ka.Edwards 1-3, Ross 1-6, K.Smith 0-1, Ke.Edwards 0-2). Fouled Out_Mitchell, Ohia Obioha. Rebounds_Santa Clara 28 (Mitchell, J.Williams 6), Pepperdine 45 (Ka.Edwards 16). Assists_Santa Clara 8 (Eaddy 4), Pepperdine 11 (Ross 8). Total Fouls_Santa Clara 27, Pepperdine 26. A_3,850 (9,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.