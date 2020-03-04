Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Perkins scores 25 as Saint Louis stays in thick of A-10 race

March 4, 2020 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Javonte Perkins scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half as Saint Louis broke away from George Mason 69-57 on Wednesday night.

The Billikens shot 56% after halftime, surging from one point down at the break to outscore George Mason 41-28 down the stretch. Saint Louis finished at 51% shooting for the game — the fifth straight game of shooting 50% or better.

Jordan Goodwin had 13 points and eight rebounds for Saint Louis (22-8, 11-6 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Hasahn French added eight points and five blocks — setting the school’s single-season record for blocks with 74, surpassing Willie Reed (2009-10).

Jordan Miller had 13 points for the Patriots (15-15, 4-13). Josh Oduro added 11 points.

Advertisement

Saint Louis kept pace with Duquesne and Saint Bonaventure in a three-way tie for fourth in the A-10. The Billikens finish the regular season against Saint Bonaventure at home on Saturday. George Mason finishes out the regular season against Fordham on the road on Saturday.

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 Arlington, VA - Security Clearance...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise