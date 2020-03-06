Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

PGA Tour-Arnold Palmer Invitational Scores

March 6, 2020 6:52 pm
 
2 min read
      
Friday
At Bay Hill Club
Orlando, Fla.
Purse: $9.3 million
Yardage: 8,400; Par: 72
Second Round
Tyrrell Hatton 68-69—137
Sung Kang 69-68—137
Danny Lee 71-67—138
Harris English 69-70—139
Sungjae Im 70-69—139
Rory McIlroy 66-73—139
Marc Leishman 71-69—140
Patrick Reed 70-70—140
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-72—140
Sam Burns 68-72—140
Brendon Todd 68-72—140
Tom Hoge 70-70—140
Scottie Scheffler 67-74—141
Rickie Fowler 71-70—141
Scott Harrington 71-70—141
Collin Morikawa 70-71—141
Hideki Matsuyama 69-73—142
Graeme McDowell 68-74—142
Stewart Cink 72-70—142
Kevin Na 70-72—142
Danny Willett 71-71—142
Jimmy Walker 73-69—142
Matt Wallace 69-73—142
Keith Mitchell 68-75—143
Dylan Frittelli 71-72—143
Patrick Rodgers 73-70—143
Matt Jones 75-68—143
Charley Hoffman 70-73—143
Adam Long 69-74—143
Troy Merritt 71-72—143
Bud Cauley 71-72—143
Joel Dahmen 72-72—144
Rory Sabbatini 70-74—144
Bryson DeChambeau 73-71—144
Zac Blair 74-70—144
Harold Varner III 70-74—144
Lanto Griffin 71-73—144
Brian Gay 73-72—145
Beau Hossler 73-72—145
Harry Higgs 72-73—145
Keegan Bradley 73-72—145
Rod Perry 72-73—145
Xinjun Zhang 70-75—145
Scott Brown 69-76—145
Billy Horschel 72-73—145
Zach Johnson 72-73—145
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-73—145
Brooks Koepka 72-73—145
Davis Love III 72-73—145
Matthew Fitzpatrick 70-75—145
Doc Redman 73-73—146
Vaughn Taylor 73-73—146
Ian Poulter 69-77—146
Kevin Chappell 72-74—146
Nick Taylor 73-73—146
Wyndham Clark 74-72—146
Jason Kokrak 71-75—146
Matthew Wolff 73-73—146
Steve Stricker 72-74—146
Ryan Moore 71-75—146
Sam Saunders 74-73—147
Byeong Hun An 71-76—147
Robby Shelton 72-75—147
Viktor Hovland 74-73—147
Xander Schauffele 73-74—147
Abraham Ancer 73-74—147
Talor Gooch 67-80—147
Max Homa 72-75—147
Rob Oppenheim 69-78—147
Missed Cut
Anirban Lahiri 74-74—148
Jim Herman 73-75—148
Brendan Steele 73-75—148
Cameron Champ 74-74—148
Matt Every 65-83—148
Matthew NeSmith 70-78—148
Kevin Streelman 71-77—148
Corey Conners 73-75—148
Joaquin Niemann 74-74—148
Lee Westwood 74-74—148
Maverick McNealy 73-75—148
Brian Harman 77-72—149
Sebastián Muñoz 75-74—149
Russell Knox 75-74—149
Phil Mickelson 77-72—149
Henrik Stenson 77-72—149
Tony Finau 75-74—149
Andrew Putnam 72-77—149
Scott Piercy 71-78—149
Adam Scott 77-72—149
Carlos Ortiz 74-75—149
Brian Stuard 77-73—150
Sepp Straka 74-76—150
Henrik Norlander 78-72—150
Justin Rose 73-77—150
Tyler Duncan 73-77—150
Alex Noren 73-77—150
Denny McCarthy 73-78—151
Charles Howell III 75-76—151
Bubba Watson 74-77—151
Kevin Tway 78-73—151
Charl Schwartzel 75-76—151
Si Woo Kim 72-79—151
Tommy Fleetwood 76-76—152
Nate Lashley 79-73—152
Lucas Glover 75-77—152
Chun-an Yu 74-78—152
Sam Ryder 75-78—153
Padraig Harrington 74-79—153
Mark Hubbard 74-79—153
C.T. Pan 74-79—153
Pat Perez 77-76—153
Kevin Kisner 74-79—153
Vijay Singh 77-76—153
Hank Lebioda 76-78—154
J.T. Poston 84-71—155
Brandon Matthews 75-81—156
Rafa Cabrera Bello 74-82—156
Jazz Janewattananond 80-77—157
Robert Gamez 83-84—167

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers