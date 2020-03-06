PGA Tour-Arnold Palmer Invitational Scores

|Friday
|At Bay Hill Club
|Orlando, Fla.
|Purse: $9.3 million
|Yardage: 8,400; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Tyrrell Hatton
|68-69—137
|Sung Kang
|69-68—137
|Danny Lee
|71-67—138
|Harris English
|69-70—139
|Sungjae Im
|70-69—139
|Rory McIlroy
|66-73—139
|Marc Leishman
|71-69—140
|Patrick Reed
|70-70—140
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|68-72—140
|Sam Burns
|68-72—140
|Brendon Todd
|68-72—140
|Tom Hoge
|70-70—140
|Scottie Scheffler
|67-74—141
|Rickie Fowler
|71-70—141
|Scott Harrington
|71-70—141
|Collin Morikawa
|70-71—141
|Hideki Matsuyama
|69-73—142
|Graeme McDowell
|68-74—142
|Stewart Cink
|72-70—142
|Kevin Na
|70-72—142
|Danny Willett
|71-71—142
|Jimmy Walker
|73-69—142
|Matt Wallace
|69-73—142
|Keith Mitchell
|68-75—143
|Dylan Frittelli
|71-72—143
|Patrick Rodgers
|73-70—143
|Matt Jones
|75-68—143
|Charley Hoffman
|70-73—143
|Adam Long
|69-74—143
|Troy Merritt
|71-72—143
|Bud Cauley
|71-72—143
|Joel Dahmen
|72-72—144
|Rory Sabbatini
|70-74—144
|Bryson DeChambeau
|73-71—144
|Zac Blair
|74-70—144
|Harold Varner III
|70-74—144
|Lanto Griffin
|71-73—144
|Brian Gay
|73-72—145
|Beau Hossler
|73-72—145
|Harry Higgs
|72-73—145
|Keegan Bradley
|73-72—145
|Rod Perry
|72-73—145
|Xinjun Zhang
|70-75—145
|Scott Brown
|69-76—145
|Billy Horschel
|72-73—145
|Zach Johnson
|72-73—145
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|72-73—145
|Brooks Koepka
|72-73—145
|Davis Love III
|72-73—145
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|70-75—145
|Doc Redman
|73-73—146
|Vaughn Taylor
|73-73—146
|Ian Poulter
|69-77—146
|Kevin Chappell
|72-74—146
|Nick Taylor
|73-73—146
|Wyndham Clark
|74-72—146
|Jason Kokrak
|71-75—146
|Matthew Wolff
|73-73—146
|Steve Stricker
|72-74—146
|Ryan Moore
|71-75—146
|Sam Saunders
|74-73—147
|Byeong Hun An
|71-76—147
|Robby Shelton
|72-75—147
|Viktor Hovland
|74-73—147
|Xander Schauffele
|73-74—147
|Abraham Ancer
|73-74—147
|Talor Gooch
|67-80—147
|Max Homa
|72-75—147
|Rob Oppenheim
|69-78—147
|Missed Cut
|Anirban Lahiri
|74-74—148
|Jim Herman
|73-75—148
|Brendan Steele
|73-75—148
|Cameron Champ
|74-74—148
|Matt Every
|65-83—148
|Matthew NeSmith
|70-78—148
|Kevin Streelman
|71-77—148
|Corey Conners
|73-75—148
|Joaquin Niemann
|74-74—148
|Lee Westwood
|74-74—148
|Maverick McNealy
|73-75—148
|Brian Harman
|77-72—149
|Sebastián Muñoz
|75-74—149
|Russell Knox
|75-74—149
|Phil Mickelson
|77-72—149
|Henrik Stenson
|77-72—149
|Tony Finau
|75-74—149
|Andrew Putnam
|72-77—149
|Scott Piercy
|71-78—149
|Adam Scott
|77-72—149
|Carlos Ortiz
|74-75—149
|Brian Stuard
|77-73—150
|Sepp Straka
|74-76—150
|Henrik Norlander
|78-72—150
|Justin Rose
|73-77—150
|Tyler Duncan
|73-77—150
|Alex Noren
|73-77—150
|Denny McCarthy
|73-78—151
|Charles Howell III
|75-76—151
|Bubba Watson
|74-77—151
|Kevin Tway
|78-73—151
|Charl Schwartzel
|75-76—151
|Si Woo Kim
|72-79—151
|Tommy Fleetwood
|76-76—152
|Nate Lashley
|79-73—152
|Lucas Glover
|75-77—152
|Chun-an Yu
|74-78—152
|Sam Ryder
|75-78—153
|Padraig Harrington
|74-79—153
|Mark Hubbard
|74-79—153
|C.T. Pan
|74-79—153
|Pat Perez
|77-76—153
|Kevin Kisner
|74-79—153
|Vijay Singh
|77-76—153
|Hank Lebioda
|76-78—154
|J.T. Poston
|84-71—155
|Brandon Matthews
|75-81—156
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|74-82—156
|Jazz Janewattananond
|80-77—157
|Robert Gamez
|83-84—167
