PGA Tour-Arnold Palmer Invitational Scores

Friday At Bay Hill Club Orlando, Fla. Purse: $9.3 million Yardage: 8,400; Par: 72 Second Round Tyrrell Hatton 68-69—137 Sung Kang 69-68—137 Danny Lee 71-67—138 Harris English 69-70—139 Sungjae Im 70-69—139 Rory McIlroy 66-73—139 Marc Leishman 71-69—140 Patrick Reed 70-70—140 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-72—140 Sam Burns 68-72—140 Brendon Todd 68-72—140 Tom Hoge 70-70—140 Scottie Scheffler 67-74—141 Rickie Fowler 71-70—141 Scott Harrington 71-70—141 Collin Morikawa 70-71—141 Hideki Matsuyama 69-73—142 Graeme McDowell 68-74—142 Stewart Cink 72-70—142 Kevin Na 70-72—142 Danny Willett 71-71—142 Jimmy Walker 73-69—142 Matt Wallace 69-73—142 Keith Mitchell 68-75—143 Dylan Frittelli 71-72—143 Patrick Rodgers 73-70—143 Matt Jones 75-68—143 Charley Hoffman 70-73—143 Adam Long 69-74—143 Troy Merritt 71-72—143 Bud Cauley 71-72—143 Joel Dahmen 72-72—144 Rory Sabbatini 70-74—144 Bryson DeChambeau 73-71—144 Zac Blair 74-70—144 Harold Varner III 70-74—144 Lanto Griffin 71-73—144 Brian Gay 73-72—145 Beau Hossler 73-72—145 Harry Higgs 72-73—145 Keegan Bradley 73-72—145 Rod Perry 72-73—145 Xinjun Zhang 70-75—145 Scott Brown 69-76—145 Billy Horschel 72-73—145 Zach Johnson 72-73—145 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-73—145 Brooks Koepka 72-73—145 Davis Love III 72-73—145 Matthew Fitzpatrick 70-75—145 Doc Redman 73-73—146 Vaughn Taylor 73-73—146 Ian Poulter 69-77—146 Kevin Chappell 72-74—146 Nick Taylor 73-73—146 Wyndham Clark 74-72—146 Jason Kokrak 71-75—146 Matthew Wolff 73-73—146 Steve Stricker 72-74—146 Ryan Moore 71-75—146 Sam Saunders 74-73—147 Byeong Hun An 71-76—147 Robby Shelton 72-75—147 Viktor Hovland 74-73—147 Xander Schauffele 73-74—147 Abraham Ancer 73-74—147 Talor Gooch 67-80—147 Max Homa 72-75—147 Rob Oppenheim 69-78—147 Missed Cut Anirban Lahiri 74-74—148 Jim Herman 73-75—148 Brendan Steele 73-75—148 Cameron Champ 74-74—148 Matt Every 65-83—148 Matthew NeSmith 70-78—148 Kevin Streelman 71-77—148 Corey Conners 73-75—148 Joaquin Niemann 74-74—148 Lee Westwood 74-74—148 Maverick McNealy 73-75—148 Brian Harman 77-72—149 Sebastián Muñoz 75-74—149 Russell Knox 75-74—149 Phil Mickelson 77-72—149 Henrik Stenson 77-72—149 Tony Finau 75-74—149 Andrew Putnam 72-77—149 Scott Piercy 71-78—149 Adam Scott 77-72—149 Carlos Ortiz 74-75—149 Brian Stuard 77-73—150 Sepp Straka 74-76—150 Henrik Norlander 78-72—150 Justin Rose 73-77—150 Tyler Duncan 73-77—150 Alex Noren 73-77—150 Denny McCarthy 73-78—151 Charles Howell III 75-76—151 Bubba Watson 74-77—151 Kevin Tway 78-73—151 Charl Schwartzel 75-76—151 Si Woo Kim 72-79—151 Tommy Fleetwood 76-76—152 Nate Lashley 79-73—152 Lucas Glover 75-77—152 Chun-an Yu 74-78—152 Sam Ryder 75-78—153 Padraig Harrington 74-79—153 Mark Hubbard 74-79—153 C.T. Pan 74-79—153 Pat Perez 77-76—153 Kevin Kisner 74-79—153 Vijay Singh 77-76—153 Hank Lebioda 76-78—154 J.T. Poston 84-71—155 Brandon Matthews 75-81—156 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74-82—156 Jazz Janewattananond 80-77—157 Robert Gamez 83-84—167

