...

PGA Tour-Arnold Palmer Invitational Scores

March 5, 2020 7:42 pm
 
Thursday
At Bay Hill Club
Orlando, Fla.
Purse: $9.3 million
Yardage: 8,400; Par: 72
First Round
Matt Every 32-33—65
Rory McIlroy 31-35—66
Talor Gooch 35-32—67
Scottie Scheffler 34-33—67
Sam Burns 31-37—68
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 35-33—68
Tyrrell Hatton 35-33—68
Brendon Todd 35-33—68
Keith Mitchell 34-34—68
Graeme McDowell 35-33—68
Scott Brown 34-35—69
Sung Kang 34-35—69
Adam Long 36-33—69
Matt Wallace 35-34—69
Rob Oppenheim 37-32—69
Harris English 34-35—69
Hideki Matsuyama 33-36—69
Ian Poulter 36-33—69
Emiliano Grillo 36-34—70
Charley Hoffman 35-35—70
Harold Varner III 37-33—70
Xinjun Zhang 36-34—70
Kevin Na 35-35—70
Collin Morikawa 37-33—70
Tom Hoge 36-34—70
Matthew Fitzpatrick 36-34—70
Rory Sabbatini 35-35—70
Sungjae Im 36-34—70
Patrick Reed 34-36—70
Matthew NeSmith 36-34—70
Danny Lee 37-34—71
Scott Harrington 35-36—71
Kevin Streelman 39-32—71
Lanto Griffin 38-33—71
Scott Piercy 36-35—71
Danny Willett 36-35—71
Troy Merritt 34-37—71
Bud Cauley 37-34—71
Ryan Moore 36-35—71
Byeong Hun An 37-34—71
Dylan Frittelli 37-34—71
Marc Leishman 35-36—71
Rickie Fowler 35-36—71
Jason Kokrak 33-38—71
Andrew Putnam 36-36—72
Billy Horschel 38-34—72
Zach Johnson 36-36—72
Steve Stricker 37-35—72
Max Homa 36-36—72
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 37-35—72
Davis Love III 37-35—72
Brooks Koepka 37-35—72
Si Woo Kim 34-38—72
Robby Shelton 34-38—72
Joel Dahmen 38-34—72
Harry Higgs 36-36—72
Kevin Chappell 36-36—72
Stewart Cink 35-37—72
Rod Perry 35-37—72
Corey Conners 37-36—73
Matthew Wolff 39-34—73
Tyler Duncan 37-36—73
Jimmy Walker 36-37—73
Justin Rose 39-34—73
Alex Noren 34-39—73
Maverick McNealy 35-38—73
Doc Redman 36-37—73
Brian Gay 38-35—73
Vaughn Taylor 38-35—73
Denny McCarthy 37-36—73
Beau Hossler 39-34—73
Keegan Bradley 36-37—73
Nick Taylor 37-36—73
Jim Herman 37-36—73
Brendan Steele 37-36—73
Bryson DeChambeau 38-35—73
Xander Schauffele 36-37—73
Abraham Ancer 37-36—73
Patrick Rodgers 36-37—73
Padraig Harrington 38-36—74
Mark Hubbard 36-38—74
C.T. Pan 38-36—74
Joaquin Niemann 38-36—74
Kevin Kisner 36-38—74
Jason Day 39-35—74
Lee Westwood 39-35—74
Rafa Cabrera Bello 36-38—74
Carlos Ortiz 37-37—74
Chun-an Yu 38-36—74
Sam Saunders 37-37—74
Anirban Lahiri 37-37—74
Viktor Hovland 39-35—74
Sepp Straka 39-35—74
Bubba Watson 36-38—74
Cameron Champ 36-38—74
Zac Blair 38-36—74
Wyndham Clark 36-38—74
Charl Schwartzel 39-36—75
Sam Ryder 38-37—75
Matt Jones 38-37—75
Tony Finau 40-35—75
Sebastián Muñoz 38-37—75
Russell Knox 38-37—75
Charles Howell III 40-35—75
Lucas Glover 39-36—75
Brandon Matthews 38-37—75
Tommy Fleetwood 38-38—76
Hank Lebioda 37-39—76
Pat Perez 40-37—77
Henrik Stenson 40-37—77
Vijay Singh 38-39—77
Adam Scott 35-42—77
Brian Stuard 40-37—77
Brian Harman 41-36—77
Phil Mickelson 39-38—77
Kevin Tway 40-38—78
Henrik Norlander 39-39—78
Nate Lashley 41-38—79
Jazz Janewattananond 40-40—80
Robert Gamez 44-39—83
J.T. Poston 44-40—84

