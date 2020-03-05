PGA Tour-Arnold Palmer Invitational Scores

|Thursday
|At Bay Hill Club
|Orlando, Fla.
|Purse: $9.3 million
|Yardage: 8,400; Par: 72
|First Round
|Matt Every
|32-33—65
|Rory McIlroy
|31-35—66
|Talor Gooch
|35-32—67
|Scottie Scheffler
|34-33—67
|Sam Burns
|31-37—68
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|35-33—68
|Tyrrell Hatton
|35-33—68
|Brendon Todd
|35-33—68
|Keith Mitchell
|34-34—68
|Graeme McDowell
|35-33—68
|Scott Brown
|34-35—69
|Sung Kang
|34-35—69
|Adam Long
|36-33—69
|Matt Wallace
|35-34—69
|Rob Oppenheim
|37-32—69
|Harris English
|34-35—69
|Hideki Matsuyama
|33-36—69
|Ian Poulter
|36-33—69
|Emiliano Grillo
|36-34—70
|Charley Hoffman
|35-35—70
|Harold Varner III
|37-33—70
|Xinjun Zhang
|36-34—70
|Kevin Na
|35-35—70
|Collin Morikawa
|37-33—70
|Tom Hoge
|36-34—70
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|36-34—70
|Rory Sabbatini
|35-35—70
|Sungjae Im
|36-34—70
|Patrick Reed
|34-36—70
|Matthew NeSmith
|36-34—70
|Danny Lee
|37-34—71
|Scott Harrington
|35-36—71
|Kevin Streelman
|39-32—71
|Lanto Griffin
|38-33—71
|Scott Piercy
|36-35—71
|Danny Willett
|36-35—71
|Troy Merritt
|34-37—71
|Bud Cauley
|37-34—71
|Ryan Moore
|36-35—71
|Byeong Hun An
|37-34—71
|Dylan Frittelli
|37-34—71
|Marc Leishman
|35-36—71
|Rickie Fowler
|35-36—71
|Jason Kokrak
|33-38—71
|Andrew Putnam
|36-36—72
|Billy Horschel
|38-34—72
|Zach Johnson
|36-36—72
|Steve Stricker
|37-35—72
|Max Homa
|36-36—72
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|37-35—72
|Davis Love III
|37-35—72
|Brooks Koepka
|37-35—72
|Si Woo Kim
|34-38—72
|Robby Shelton
|34-38—72
|Joel Dahmen
|38-34—72
|Harry Higgs
|36-36—72
|Kevin Chappell
|36-36—72
|Stewart Cink
|35-37—72
|Rod Perry
|35-37—72
|Corey Conners
|37-36—73
|Matthew Wolff
|39-34—73
|Tyler Duncan
|37-36—73
|Jimmy Walker
|36-37—73
|Justin Rose
|39-34—73
|Alex Noren
|34-39—73
|Maverick McNealy
|35-38—73
|Doc Redman
|36-37—73
|Brian Gay
|38-35—73
|Vaughn Taylor
|38-35—73
|Denny McCarthy
|37-36—73
|Beau Hossler
|39-34—73
|Keegan Bradley
|36-37—73
|Nick Taylor
|37-36—73
|Jim Herman
|37-36—73
|Brendan Steele
|37-36—73
|Bryson DeChambeau
|38-35—73
|Xander Schauffele
|36-37—73
|Abraham Ancer
|37-36—73
|Patrick Rodgers
|36-37—73
|Padraig Harrington
|38-36—74
|Mark Hubbard
|36-38—74
|C.T. Pan
|38-36—74
|Joaquin Niemann
|38-36—74
|Kevin Kisner
|36-38—74
|Jason Day
|39-35—74
|Lee Westwood
|39-35—74
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|36-38—74
|Carlos Ortiz
|37-37—74
|Chun-an Yu
|38-36—74
|Sam Saunders
|37-37—74
|Anirban Lahiri
|37-37—74
|Viktor Hovland
|39-35—74
|Sepp Straka
|39-35—74
|Bubba Watson
|36-38—74
|Cameron Champ
|36-38—74
|Zac Blair
|38-36—74
|Wyndham Clark
|36-38—74
|Charl Schwartzel
|39-36—75
|Sam Ryder
|38-37—75
|Matt Jones
|38-37—75
|Tony Finau
|40-35—75
|Sebastián Muñoz
|38-37—75
|Russell Knox
|38-37—75
|Charles Howell III
|40-35—75
|Lucas Glover
|39-36—75
|Brandon Matthews
|38-37—75
|Tommy Fleetwood
|38-38—76
|Hank Lebioda
|37-39—76
|Pat Perez
|40-37—77
|Henrik Stenson
|40-37—77
|Vijay Singh
|38-39—77
|Adam Scott
|35-42—77
|Brian Stuard
|40-37—77
|Brian Harman
|41-36—77
|Phil Mickelson
|39-38—77
|Kevin Tway
|40-38—78
|Henrik Norlander
|39-39—78
|Nate Lashley
|41-38—79
|Jazz Janewattananond
|40-40—80
|Robert Gamez
|44-39—83
|J.T. Poston
|44-40—84
