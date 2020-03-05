PGA Tour-Arnold Palmer Invitational Scores

Thursday At Bay Hill Club Orlando, Fla. Purse: $9.3 million Yardage: 8,400; Par: 72 First Round Matt Every 32-33—65 Rory McIlroy 31-35—66 Talor Gooch 35-32—67 Scottie Scheffler 34-33—67 Sam Burns 31-37—68 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 35-33—68 Tyrrell Hatton 35-33—68 Brendon Todd 35-33—68 Keith Mitchell 34-34—68 Graeme McDowell 35-33—68 Scott Brown 34-35—69 Sung Kang 34-35—69 Adam Long 36-33—69 Matt Wallace 35-34—69 Rob Oppenheim 37-32—69 Harris English 34-35—69 Hideki Matsuyama 33-36—69 Ian Poulter 36-33—69 Emiliano Grillo 36-34—70 Charley Hoffman 35-35—70 Harold Varner III 37-33—70 Xinjun Zhang 36-34—70 Kevin Na 35-35—70 Collin Morikawa 37-33—70 Tom Hoge 36-34—70 Matthew Fitzpatrick 36-34—70 Rory Sabbatini 35-35—70 Sungjae Im 36-34—70 Patrick Reed 34-36—70 Matthew NeSmith 36-34—70 Danny Lee 37-34—71 Scott Harrington 35-36—71 Kevin Streelman 39-32—71 Lanto Griffin 38-33—71 Scott Piercy 36-35—71 Danny Willett 36-35—71 Troy Merritt 34-37—71 Bud Cauley 37-34—71 Ryan Moore 36-35—71 Byeong Hun An 37-34—71 Dylan Frittelli 37-34—71 Marc Leishman 35-36—71 Rickie Fowler 35-36—71 Jason Kokrak 33-38—71 Andrew Putnam 36-36—72 Billy Horschel 38-34—72 Zach Johnson 36-36—72 Steve Stricker 37-35—72 Max Homa 36-36—72 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 37-35—72 Davis Love III 37-35—72 Brooks Koepka 37-35—72 Si Woo Kim 34-38—72 Robby Shelton 34-38—72 Joel Dahmen 38-34—72 Harry Higgs 36-36—72 Kevin Chappell 36-36—72 Stewart Cink 35-37—72 Rod Perry 35-37—72 Corey Conners 37-36—73 Matthew Wolff 39-34—73 Tyler Duncan 37-36—73 Jimmy Walker 36-37—73 Justin Rose 39-34—73 Alex Noren 34-39—73 Maverick McNealy 35-38—73 Doc Redman 36-37—73 Brian Gay 38-35—73 Vaughn Taylor 38-35—73 Denny McCarthy 37-36—73 Beau Hossler 39-34—73 Keegan Bradley 36-37—73 Nick Taylor 37-36—73 Jim Herman 37-36—73 Brendan Steele 37-36—73 Bryson DeChambeau 38-35—73 Xander Schauffele 36-37—73 Abraham Ancer 37-36—73 Patrick Rodgers 36-37—73 Padraig Harrington 38-36—74 Mark Hubbard 36-38—74 C.T. Pan 38-36—74 Joaquin Niemann 38-36—74 Kevin Kisner 36-38—74 Jason Day 39-35—74 Lee Westwood 39-35—74 Rafa Cabrera Bello 36-38—74 Carlos Ortiz 37-37—74 Chun-an Yu 38-36—74 Sam Saunders 37-37—74 Anirban Lahiri 37-37—74 Viktor Hovland 39-35—74 Sepp Straka 39-35—74 Bubba Watson 36-38—74 Cameron Champ 36-38—74 Zac Blair 38-36—74 Wyndham Clark 36-38—74 Charl Schwartzel 39-36—75 Sam Ryder 38-37—75 Matt Jones 38-37—75 Tony Finau 40-35—75 Sebastián Muñoz 38-37—75 Russell Knox 38-37—75 Charles Howell III 40-35—75 Lucas Glover 39-36—75 Brandon Matthews 38-37—75 Tommy Fleetwood 38-38—76 Hank Lebioda 37-39—76 Pat Perez 40-37—77 Henrik Stenson 40-37—77 Vijay Singh 38-39—77 Adam Scott 35-42—77 Brian Stuard 40-37—77 Brian Harman 41-36—77 Phil Mickelson 39-38—77 Kevin Tway 40-38—78 Henrik Norlander 39-39—78 Nate Lashley 41-38—79 Jazz Janewattananond 40-40—80 Robert Gamez 44-39—83 J.T. Poston 44-40—84

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.