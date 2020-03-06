Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions-Hoag Classic Scores

March 6, 2020 8:44 pm
 
Friday
At Newport Beach Country Club
Newport Beach, Calif.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 7,075; Par: 70
First Round
David Morland IV 30-31—061
Ken Duke 29-34—063
Scott McCarron 31-32—063
David Toms 31-34—065
Billy Mayfair 32-34—066
Miguel Angel Jiménez 32-34—066
Chris DiMarco 31-35—066
Steve Flesch 31-35—066
Ken Tanigawa 32-34—066
Ernie Els 33-33—066
Scott Dunlap 34-33—067
Jay Haas 33-34—067
Woody Austin 33-34—067
Fred Couples 34-33—067
David McKenzie 33-35—068
Robert Karlsson 35-33—068
John Huston 37-31—068
Jesper Parnevik 34-34—068
Fred Funk 33-35—068
Marco Dawson 34-34—068
Kenny Perry 34-34—068
Larry Mize 34-35—069
Tim Herron 34-35—069
Kent Jones 34-35—069
Kevin Sutherland 33-36—069
Michael Allen 33-37—070
Glen Day 35-35—070
José María Olazábal 34-36—070
Cliff Kresge 36-34—070
Russ Cochran 33-37—070
Corey Pavin 35-35—070
Lee Janzen 35-35—070
Scott Parel 33-37—070
Paul Broadhurst 33-37—070
Stephen Ames 33-37—070
Bernhard Langer 34-36—070
Rocco Mediate 33-37—070
Brandt Jobe 35-35—070
Kirk Triplett 36-34—070
Gene Sauers 35-35—070
Andrew Raitt 36-34—070
Robin Byrd 33-37—070
Kevin Baker 32-38—070
Darren Clarke 35-36—071
Bob Estes 34-37—071
John Cook 34-37—071
Rod Pampling 34-37—071
Shaun Micheel 34-37—071
John Daly 35-36—071
Doug Barron 35-36—071
Retief Goosen 33-38—071
Stephen Leaney 35-36—071
Loren Roberts 36-36—072
Tim Petrovic 36-36—072
Tommy Armour III 36-36—072
Paul Goydos 36-36—072
Joe Durant 37-35—072
Brett Quigley 34-38—072
Tom Kite 35-37—072
Wes Short, Jr. 39-33—072
Thongchai Jaidee 35-37—072
Jeff Sluman 36-37—073
Ángel Cabrera 36-37—073
David Frost 36-37—073
Scott Verplank 37-36—073
Olin Browne 38-35—073
Jeff Maggert 39-34—073
Jerry Kelly 33-40—073
Mark O’Meara 37-36—073
Tom Lehman 38-35—073
Tom Byrum 37-37—074
Tommy Tolles 37-37—074
Steve Pate 36-38—074
Billy Andrade 37-37—074
Tom Pernice Jr. 38-36—074
Duffy Waldorf 38-38—076
Mark Calcavecchia 38-38—076
Hale Irwin 39-40—079

