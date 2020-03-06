PGA Tour Champions-Hoag Classic Scores

Friday At Newport Beach Country Club Newport Beach, Calif. Purse: $1.8 million Yardage: 7,075; Par: 70 First Round David Morland IV 30-31—061 Ken Duke 29-34—063 Scott McCarron 31-32—063 David Toms 31-34—065 Billy Mayfair 32-34—066 Miguel Angel Jiménez 32-34—066 Chris DiMarco 31-35—066 Steve Flesch 31-35—066 Ken Tanigawa 32-34—066 Ernie Els 33-33—066 Scott Dunlap 34-33—067 Jay Haas 33-34—067 Woody Austin 33-34—067 Fred Couples 34-33—067 David McKenzie 33-35—068 Robert Karlsson 35-33—068 John Huston 37-31—068 Jesper Parnevik 34-34—068 Fred Funk 33-35—068 Marco Dawson 34-34—068 Kenny Perry 34-34—068 Larry Mize 34-35—069 Tim Herron 34-35—069 Kent Jones 34-35—069 Kevin Sutherland 33-36—069 Michael Allen 33-37—070 Glen Day 35-35—070 José María Olazábal 34-36—070 Cliff Kresge 36-34—070 Russ Cochran 33-37—070 Corey Pavin 35-35—070 Lee Janzen 35-35—070 Scott Parel 33-37—070 Paul Broadhurst 33-37—070 Stephen Ames 33-37—070 Bernhard Langer 34-36—070 Rocco Mediate 33-37—070 Brandt Jobe 35-35—070 Kirk Triplett 36-34—070 Gene Sauers 35-35—070 Andrew Raitt 36-34—070 Robin Byrd 33-37—070 Kevin Baker 32-38—070 Darren Clarke 35-36—071 Bob Estes 34-37—071 John Cook 34-37—071 Rod Pampling 34-37—071 Shaun Micheel 34-37—071 John Daly 35-36—071 Doug Barron 35-36—071 Retief Goosen 33-38—071 Stephen Leaney 35-36—071 Loren Roberts 36-36—072 Tim Petrovic 36-36—072 Tommy Armour III 36-36—072 Paul Goydos 36-36—072 Joe Durant 37-35—072 Brett Quigley 34-38—072 Tom Kite 35-37—072 Wes Short, Jr. 39-33—072 Thongchai Jaidee 35-37—072 Jeff Sluman 36-37—073 Ángel Cabrera 36-37—073 David Frost 36-37—073 Scott Verplank 37-36—073 Olin Browne 38-35—073 Jeff Maggert 39-34—073 Jerry Kelly 33-40—073 Mark O’Meara 37-36—073 Tom Lehman 38-35—073 Tom Byrum 37-37—074 Tommy Tolles 37-37—074 Steve Pate 36-38—074 Billy Andrade 37-37—074 Tom Pernice Jr. 38-36—074 Duffy Waldorf 38-38—076 Mark Calcavecchia 38-38—076 Hale Irwin 39-40—079

