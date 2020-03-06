PGA Tour Champions-Hoag Classic Scores

|Friday
|At Newport Beach Country Club
|Newport Beach, Calif.
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Yardage: 7,075; Par: 70
|First Round
|David Morland IV
|30-31—061
|Ken Duke
|29-34—063
|Scott McCarron
|31-32—063
|David Toms
|31-34—065
|Billy Mayfair
|32-34—066
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|32-34—066
|Chris DiMarco
|31-35—066
|Steve Flesch
|31-35—066
|Ken Tanigawa
|32-34—066
|Ernie Els
|33-33—066
|Scott Dunlap
|34-33—067
|Jay Haas
|33-34—067
|Woody Austin
|33-34—067
|Fred Couples
|34-33—067
|David McKenzie
|33-35—068
|Robert Karlsson
|35-33—068
|John Huston
|37-31—068
|Jesper Parnevik
|34-34—068
|Fred Funk
|33-35—068
|Marco Dawson
|34-34—068
|Kenny Perry
|34-34—068
|Larry Mize
|34-35—069
|Tim Herron
|34-35—069
|Kent Jones
|34-35—069
|Kevin Sutherland
|33-36—069
|Michael Allen
|33-37—070
|Glen Day
|35-35—070
|José María Olazábal
|34-36—070
|Cliff Kresge
|36-34—070
|Russ Cochran
|33-37—070
|Corey Pavin
|35-35—070
|Lee Janzen
|35-35—070
|Scott Parel
|33-37—070
|Paul Broadhurst
|33-37—070
|Stephen Ames
|33-37—070
|Bernhard Langer
|34-36—070
|Rocco Mediate
|33-37—070
|Brandt Jobe
|35-35—070
|Kirk Triplett
|36-34—070
|Gene Sauers
|35-35—070
|Andrew Raitt
|36-34—070
|Robin Byrd
|33-37—070
|Kevin Baker
|32-38—070
|Darren Clarke
|35-36—071
|Bob Estes
|34-37—071
|John Cook
|34-37—071
|Rod Pampling
|34-37—071
|Shaun Micheel
|34-37—071
|John Daly
|35-36—071
|Doug Barron
|35-36—071
|Retief Goosen
|33-38—071
|Stephen Leaney
|35-36—071
|Loren Roberts
|36-36—072
|Tim Petrovic
|36-36—072
|Tommy Armour III
|36-36—072
|Paul Goydos
|36-36—072
|Joe Durant
|37-35—072
|Brett Quigley
|34-38—072
|Tom Kite
|35-37—072
|Wes Short, Jr.
|39-33—072
|Thongchai Jaidee
|35-37—072
|Jeff Sluman
|36-37—073
|Ángel Cabrera
|36-37—073
|David Frost
|36-37—073
|Scott Verplank
|37-36—073
|Olin Browne
|38-35—073
|Jeff Maggert
|39-34—073
|Jerry Kelly
|33-40—073
|Mark O’Meara
|37-36—073
|Tom Lehman
|38-35—073
|Tom Byrum
|37-37—074
|Tommy Tolles
|37-37—074
|Steve Pate
|36-38—074
|Billy Andrade
|37-37—074
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|38-36—074
|Duffy Waldorf
|38-38—076
|Mark Calcavecchia
|38-38—076
|Hale Irwin
|39-40—079
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.