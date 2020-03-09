Listen Live Sports

Phillies 3, Yankees 1

March 9, 2020 4:12 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 29 3 7 3
Gardner cf 2 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 3 0 0 0
Stowers cf 0 0 0 0 Bthncrt c 1 1 1 2
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 3 0 3 0
W.Grcia 3b 2 0 1 0 M.Mniak pr 1 0 1 0
Mi.Ford 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Sgura 3b 2 0 0 0
J.Thole c 1 0 0 0 Al.Bohm 3b 1 0 0 0
Frazier lf 3 1 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0
Olvares lf 2 0 0 0 Da.Hall 1b 1 0 0 0
Innetta c 3 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 3 0 0 0
D.Grcia 1b 1 0 0 0 Kingery 2b 2 0 0 0
Herrera 2b 2 0 0 0 Wlliams 2b 1 0 0 0
E.Duran 2b 1 0 1 0 Hrrison dh 1 0 0 0
T.Mlone rf 3 0 1 0 A.Knapp ph 1 0 0 0
O.Praza ss 1 0 0 0 R.Quinn cf 2 0 0 0
E.Kratz dh 3 0 1 1 M.Szczr cf 1 0 0 0
Z.Zhner ph 0 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 2 1 1 1
K.Hlder ss 3 0 0 0 Martini rf 1 1 1 0
Gilliam rf 1 0 0 0
New York 010 000 000 1
Philadelphia 001 000 02x 3

E_Iannetta (1), Duran (1), Gregorius (1). DP_New York 3, Philadelphia 0. LOB_New York 12, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Frazier (3), Harper (3). 3B_Milone (1). HR_Bethancourt (3), Mahtook (2). SB_Harrison (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Happ 4 3 1 1 0 5
Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 1
King L, 0-1 2 2-3 4 2 2 1 0
Holder 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Rosso 2 2 1 1 0 1
McClain 1 1 0 0 1 1
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 1
Llovera 2 0 0 0 1 4
Morgan 2-3 1 0 0 2 1
Russ W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Cleavinger S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_by_Rosso (Herrera).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz First, Mark Wegner Second, Vic Carapazza Third, DJ Reybur.

T_2:52. A_9,493

