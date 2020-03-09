Phillies 3, Yankees 1

New York Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 29 3 7 3 Gardner cf 2 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 3 0 0 0 Stowers cf 0 0 0 0 Bthncrt c 1 1 1 2 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 3 0 3 0 W.Grcia 3b 2 0 1 0 M.Mniak pr 1 0 1 0 Mi.Ford 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Sgura 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Thole c 1 0 0 0 Al.Bohm 3b 1 0 0 0 Frazier lf 3 1 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 Olvares lf 2 0 0 0 Da.Hall 1b 1 0 0 0 Innetta c 3 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 3 0 0 0 D.Grcia 1b 1 0 0 0 Kingery 2b 2 0 0 0 Herrera 2b 2 0 0 0 Wlliams 2b 1 0 0 0 E.Duran 2b 1 0 1 0 Hrrison dh 1 0 0 0 T.Mlone rf 3 0 1 0 A.Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 O.Praza ss 1 0 0 0 R.Quinn cf 2 0 0 0 E.Kratz dh 3 0 1 1 M.Szczr cf 1 0 0 0 Z.Zhner ph 0 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 2 1 1 1 K.Hlder ss 3 0 0 0 Martini rf 1 1 1 0 Gilliam rf 1 0 0 0

New York 010 000 000 — 1 Philadelphia 001 000 02x — 3

E_Iannetta (1), Duran (1), Gregorius (1). DP_New York 3, Philadelphia 0. LOB_New York 12, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Frazier (3), Harper (3). 3B_Milone (1). HR_Bethancourt (3), Mahtook (2). SB_Harrison (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Happ 4 3 1 1 0 5 Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 1 King L, 0-1 2 2-3 4 2 2 1 0 Holder 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia Rosso 2 2 1 1 0 1 McClain 1 1 0 0 1 1 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 1 Llovera 2 0 0 0 1 4 Morgan 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 Russ W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Cleavinger S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_by_Rosso (Herrera).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz First, Mark Wegner Second, Vic Carapazza Third, DJ Reybur.

T_2:52. A_9,493

