Phillies 3, Yankees 1

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|3
|
|Gardner cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ralmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stowers cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bthncrt c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
|W.Grcia 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Mniak pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mi.Ford 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Sgura 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Thole c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Bohm 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olvares lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Hall 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Innetta c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grgrius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Grcia 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kingery 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Duran 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hrrison dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Mlone rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Praza ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Quinn cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Kratz dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Szczr cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Z.Zhner ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mahtook lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|K.Hlder ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martini rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gilliam rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|02x
|—
|3
E_Iannetta (1), Duran (1), Gregorius (1). DP_New York 3, Philadelphia 0. LOB_New York 12, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Frazier (3), Harper (3). 3B_Milone (1). HR_Bethancourt (3), Mahtook (2). SB_Harrison (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Happ
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|King L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Holder
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rosso
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|McClain
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Garcia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Llovera
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Morgan
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Russ W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cleavinger S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by_Rosso (Herrera).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz First, Mark Wegner Second, Vic Carapazza Third, DJ Reybur.
T_2:52. A_9,493
