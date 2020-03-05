Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 5, Blue Jays 3

March 5, 2020 7:43 pm
 
< a min read
      
Toronto Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 4 3 Totals 30 5 8 5
McKnney rf 3 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 1 0 0 0
Placios rf 1 0 0 0 Bthncrt pr 3 0 0 0
A.Burns 1b 3 0 1 0 R.Quinn cf 2 2 1 1
Kvlehan 1b 1 0 0 0 M.Mniak cf 1 0 0 0
C.Bggio 2b 3 1 0 0 B.Hrper rf 2 1 1 2
Warmoth 2b 1 0 0 0 Wlliams rf 1 0 0 0
Grr Jr. 3b 2 2 1 1 Hoskins dh 2 1 2 1
K.Smith 3b 1 0 0 0 Grullon ph 1 0 0 0
Tr.Shaw dh 3 0 1 1 Grgrius ss 3 0 0 0
Al.Kirk ph 0 0 0 0 A.Gmboa ss 1 0 0 0
Grichuk cf 3 0 1 1 Kingery 2b 2 0 0 0
C.Young cf 1 0 0 0 N.Maton 2b 1 0 0 0
McGuire c 2 0 0 0 N.Wlker lf 2 0 1 0
Cntwell c 2 0 0 0 Mahtook pr 0 0 0 0
A.Alfrd lf 2 0 0 0 Al.Bohm 3b 3 0 1 0
Fo.Wall lf 1 0 0 0 Gsselin 3b 1 0 0 0
R.Tjada ss 2 0 0 0 A.Listi 1b 3 1 2 1
Espinal ss 1 0 0 0 Da.Hall 1b 1 0 0 0
Toronto 200 001 000 3
Philadelphia 100 130 00x 5

E_Bohm (2), Gosselin (1). DP_Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Hoskins (3), Walker (1). HR_Guerrero Jr. (2), Quinn (1), Harper (3), Hoskins (1), Listi (1). SB_Quinn (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Roark 2 2 1 1 2 2
Yamaguchi L, 0-1; BS, 0-1 2 1-3 5 4 4 2 1
Tice 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Pannone 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hatch 1 0 0 0 0 2
Miller 1 0 0 0 1 1
Philadelphia
Wheeler 2 1-3 3 2 2 1 2
Rosso 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Irvin W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 0 1
Guerra H, 3 1 1 1 1 0 3
Dominguez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Davis S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 3

HBP_by_Tice (Walker).

WP_Wheeler.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion First, Phil Cuzzi Second, DJ Reyburn Third, Ryan Will.

T_2:58. A_6,750

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise