Phillies 5, Blue Jays 3

Toronto Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 4 3 Totals 30 5 8 5 McKnney rf 3 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 1 0 0 0 Placios rf 1 0 0 0 Bthncrt pr 3 0 0 0 A.Burns 1b 3 0 1 0 R.Quinn cf 2 2 1 1 Kvlehan 1b 1 0 0 0 M.Mniak cf 1 0 0 0 C.Bggio 2b 3 1 0 0 B.Hrper rf 2 1 1 2 Warmoth 2b 1 0 0 0 Wlliams rf 1 0 0 0 Grr Jr. 3b 2 2 1 1 Hoskins dh 2 1 2 1 K.Smith 3b 1 0 0 0 Grullon ph 1 0 0 0 Tr.Shaw dh 3 0 1 1 Grgrius ss 3 0 0 0 Al.Kirk ph 0 0 0 0 A.Gmboa ss 1 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 3 0 1 1 Kingery 2b 2 0 0 0 C.Young cf 1 0 0 0 N.Maton 2b 1 0 0 0 McGuire c 2 0 0 0 N.Wlker lf 2 0 1 0 Cntwell c 2 0 0 0 Mahtook pr 0 0 0 0 A.Alfrd lf 2 0 0 0 Al.Bohm 3b 3 0 1 0 Fo.Wall lf 1 0 0 0 Gsselin 3b 1 0 0 0 R.Tjada ss 2 0 0 0 A.Listi 1b 3 1 2 1 Espinal ss 1 0 0 0 Da.Hall 1b 1 0 0 0

Toronto 200 001 000 — 3 Philadelphia 100 130 00x — 5

E_Bohm (2), Gosselin (1). DP_Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Hoskins (3), Walker (1). HR_Guerrero Jr. (2), Quinn (1), Harper (3), Hoskins (1), Listi (1). SB_Quinn (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Roark 2 2 1 1 2 2 Yamaguchi L, 0-1; BS, 0-1 2 1-3 5 4 4 2 1 Tice 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Pannone 1 1 0 0 0 0 Hatch 1 0 0 0 0 2 Miller 1 0 0 0 1 1

Philadelphia Wheeler 2 1-3 3 2 2 1 2 Rosso 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Irvin W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 0 1 Guerra H, 3 1 1 1 1 0 3 Dominguez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Davis S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 3

HBP_by_Tice (Walker).

WP_Wheeler.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion First, Phil Cuzzi Second, DJ Reyburn Third, Ryan Will.

T_2:58. A_6,750

