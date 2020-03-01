Listen Live Sports

Pirates 13, Blue Jays 9

March 1, 2020 4:52 pm
 
1 min read
      
Blue Jays Pirates
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 9 12 9 Totals 37 13 15 12
Bchette ss 3 1 1 2 J.Dyson cf 3 1 1 0
K.Smith ss 2 0 1 0 P.Evans 3b 1 0 1 0
C.Bggio dh 2 0 0 0 Rynolds lf 1 2 0 0
Lndqist ph 2 0 0 0 W.Craig 1b 2 0 0 0
Grr Jr. 3b 3 1 1 1 Frazier 2b 3 2 2 1
N.Knght 3b 2 0 0 0 K.Krmer 2b 2 0 0 0
Tr.Shaw 1b 3 0 1 0 Jo.Bell 1b 2 1 1 2
Kvlehan pr 2 2 1 1 C.Tlson lf 1 1 0 0
Hrnndez cf 3 0 0 0 Polanco dh 2 2 1 1
Fo.Wall cf 2 2 2 1 M.Mrtin ph 0 0 0 0
J.Panik 2b 2 1 2 2 C.Moran 3b 3 0 1 2
Warmoth 2b 2 1 0 0 Sanchez cf 2 2 1 1
McGuire c 3 0 0 0 Stllngs c 3 0 0 0
Al.Kirk c 0 0 0 0 C.Klley ph 2 1 2 2
A.Alfrd lf 3 1 1 0 C.Tcker ss 3 0 2 1
Placios lf 1 0 1 2 On.Cruz ss 2 1 1 2
McKnney rf 2 0 1 0 J.Oliva rf 3 0 1 0
Gerrero rf 2 0 0 0 Mtchell rf 2 0 1 0
Toronto 002 003 031 9
Pittsburgh 430 000 42x 13

E_Cruz (2). DP_Toronto 6, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Toronto 6, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Shaw (1), Palacios (1), McKinney (2), Dyson (1), Frazier (1), Bell (1), Moran (2), Kelley (1), Tucker (1). 3B_Alford (1). HR_Bichette (1), Guerrero Jr. (1), Kivlehan (1), Wall (1), Panik (1), Polanco (1), Sanchez (1), Cruz (1). SB_Tilson (1), Sanchez (1), Tucker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Blue Jays
Anderson L, 1-1 2-3 3 4 4 3 0
Dull 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Font 1 3 3 3 2 0
Luciano 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pearson 2 0 0 0 0 3
Zeuch 1 1-3 6 4 4 0 0
Pannone 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Merryweather 2-3 1 2 2 2 1
Snead 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pirates
Musgrove W, 1-0 3 2 2 2 2 2
Stratton 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kela 1 1 0 0 0 2
Rios 1 3 3 3 0 1
Crick H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Escobar 0 2 3 2 1 0
Howard H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 3
Burdi 1 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_by_Zeuch (Evans).

PB_McGuire.

Umpires_Home, Will Little First, Bill Welke Second, Phil Cuzzi Third, Ryan Will.

T_3:24. A_5,546

