Pirates 13, Blue Jays 9

|Blue Jays
|
|
|
|
|
|Pirates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|9
|12
|9
|
|Totals
|37
|13
|15
|12
|
|Bchette ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|J.Dyson cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|K.Smith ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.Evans 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Bggio dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rynolds lf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|Lndqist ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Craig 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|N.Knght 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Krmer 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tr.Shaw 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jo.Bell 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Kvlehan pr
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|C.Tlson lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco dh
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Fo.Wall cf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|M.Mrtin ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Panik 2b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|C.Moran 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Warmoth 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stllngs c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Kirk c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Klley ph
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|A.Alfrd lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Tcker ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Placios lf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|On.Cruz ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|McKnney rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Oliva rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gerrero rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mtchell rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Toronto
|002
|003
|031
|—
|9
|Pittsburgh
|430
|000
|42x
|—
|13
E_Cruz (2). DP_Toronto 6, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Toronto 6, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Shaw (1), Palacios (1), McKinney (2), Dyson (1), Frazier (1), Bell (1), Moran (2), Kelley (1), Tucker (1). 3B_Alford (1). HR_Bichette (1), Guerrero Jr. (1), Kivlehan (1), Wall (1), Panik (1), Polanco (1), Sanchez (1), Cruz (1). SB_Tilson (1), Sanchez (1), Tucker (1).
|Blue Jays
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson L, 1-1
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|0
|Dull
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Font
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Luciano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pearson
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Zeuch
|1
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Pannone
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Merryweather
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Snead
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pirates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Musgrove W, 1-0
|3
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Stratton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kela
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rios
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Crick H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar
|0
|
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Howard H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Burdi
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by_Zeuch (Evans).
PB_McGuire.
Umpires_Home, Will Little First, Bill Welke Second, Phil Cuzzi Third, Ryan Will.
T_3:24. A_5,546
