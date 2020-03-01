Pirates 13, Blue Jays 9

Blue Jays Pirates ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 9 12 9 Totals 37 13 15 12 Bchette ss 3 1 1 2 J.Dyson cf 3 1 1 0 K.Smith ss 2 0 1 0 P.Evans 3b 1 0 1 0 C.Bggio dh 2 0 0 0 Rynolds lf 1 2 0 0 Lndqist ph 2 0 0 0 W.Craig 1b 2 0 0 0 Grr Jr. 3b 3 1 1 1 Frazier 2b 3 2 2 1 N.Knght 3b 2 0 0 0 K.Krmer 2b 2 0 0 0 Tr.Shaw 1b 3 0 1 0 Jo.Bell 1b 2 1 1 2 Kvlehan pr 2 2 1 1 C.Tlson lf 1 1 0 0 Hrnndez cf 3 0 0 0 Polanco dh 2 2 1 1 Fo.Wall cf 2 2 2 1 M.Mrtin ph 0 0 0 0 J.Panik 2b 2 1 2 2 C.Moran 3b 3 0 1 2 Warmoth 2b 2 1 0 0 Sanchez cf 2 2 1 1 McGuire c 3 0 0 0 Stllngs c 3 0 0 0 Al.Kirk c 0 0 0 0 C.Klley ph 2 1 2 2 A.Alfrd lf 3 1 1 0 C.Tcker ss 3 0 2 1 Placios lf 1 0 1 2 On.Cruz ss 2 1 1 2 McKnney rf 2 0 1 0 J.Oliva rf 3 0 1 0 Gerrero rf 2 0 0 0 Mtchell rf 2 0 1 0

Toronto 002 003 031 — 9 Pittsburgh 430 000 42x — 13

E_Cruz (2). DP_Toronto 6, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Toronto 6, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Shaw (1), Palacios (1), McKinney (2), Dyson (1), Frazier (1), Bell (1), Moran (2), Kelley (1), Tucker (1). 3B_Alford (1). HR_Bichette (1), Guerrero Jr. (1), Kivlehan (1), Wall (1), Panik (1), Polanco (1), Sanchez (1), Cruz (1). SB_Tilson (1), Sanchez (1), Tucker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Blue Jays Anderson L, 1-1 2-3 3 4 4 3 0 Dull 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Font 1 3 3 3 2 0 Luciano 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pearson 2 0 0 0 0 3 Zeuch 1 1-3 6 4 4 0 0 Pannone 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 Merryweather 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 Snead 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Pirates Musgrove W, 1-0 3 2 2 2 2 2 Stratton 1 1 0 0 0 2 Kela 1 1 0 0 0 2 Rios 1 3 3 3 0 1 Crick H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Escobar 0 2 3 2 1 0 Howard H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 3 Burdi 1 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_by_Zeuch (Evans).

PB_McGuire.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Will Little First, Bill Welke Second, Phil Cuzzi Third, Ryan Will.

T_3:24. A_5,546

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.