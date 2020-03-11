Pitt, NC State meet in ACC tourney

Pittsburgh (16-16, 7-14) vs. No. 5 seed North Carolina State (19-12, 10-10)

Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney Second Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh is set to match up against North Carolina State in the second round of the ACC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 29, when the Wolfpack shot 45.6 percent from the field en route to a 77-73 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: North Carolina State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, C.J. Bryce, D.J. Funderburk and Jericole Hellems have combined to account for 78 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 81 percent of all Wolfpack points over the last five games.

Advertisement

OFFENSIVE THREAT: M. Johnson has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all North Carolina State field goals over the last five games. M. Johnson has 21 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: North Carolina State is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Wolfpack are 11-12 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Pack have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. North Carolina State has an assist on 44 of 86 field goals (51.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Pittsburgh has assists on 33 of 77 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Pittsburgh has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 23.8 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all ACC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.