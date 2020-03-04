Pittsburgh 67, Notre Dame 65

PITTSBURGH (5-25)

Igbokwe 0-7 0-0 0, Brown 6-10 0-0 12, Green 5-9 0-0 14, Harris 9-17 2-2 20, Hayford 3-9 0-0 7, Judkins 1-2 0-2 2, Knight 0-3 0-0 0, Prapa 4-4 0-0 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-61 2-4 67

NOTRE DAME (13-18)

Brunelle 3-10 2-2 10, Vaughn 3-7 3-4 9, Gilbert 9-16 2-2 20, Sniezek 5-12 0-1 11, Walker 3-17 6-6 12, Cosgrove 1-1 0-0 3, Cole 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-64 13-15 65

Pittsburgh 12 22 17 16 — 67 Notre Dame 16 17 14 18 — 65

3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 9-16 (Green 4-5, Harris 0-2, Hayford 1-5, Prapa 4-4), Notre Dame 4-16 (Brunelle 2-6, Sniezek 1-2, Walker 0-7, Cosgrove 1-1). Assists_Pittsburgh 14 (Harris 3), Notre Dame 10 (Brunelle 3). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh Prapa, Notre Dame Sniezek. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 40 (Igbokwe 6-9), Notre Dame 34 (Vaughn 5-11). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 18, Notre Dame 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,795.

