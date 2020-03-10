Pittsburgh 81, Wake Forest 72

PITTSBURGH (16-16)

Hamilton 2-5 0-0 4, X.Johnson 4-8 2-2 10, McGowens 6-13 1-2 14, Champagnie 13-19 2-3 31, Toney 4-10 0-0 10, Coulibaly 4-6 2-3 10, Murphy 1-4 0-0 2, T.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Drumgoole 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-65 7-10 81.

WAKE FOREST (13-18)

Mucius 7-9 2-4 19, Sarr 9-18 2-2 20, C.Brown 3-10 0-0 7, Childress 5-13 4-5 17, Neath 2-4 2-3 6, White 1-4 0-0 3, Massoud 0-1 0-0 0, Oguama 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 10-14 72.

Halftime_Wake Forest 41-40. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 6-16 (Champagnie 3-7, Toney 2-4, McGowens 1-2, X.Johnson 0-1, Murphy 0-2), Wake Forest 8-22 (Mucius 3-5, Childress 3-7, White 1-4, C.Brown 1-5, Massoud 0-1). Fouled Out_Mucius. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 27 (Coulibaly 7), Wake Forest 34 (Sarr 13). Assists_Pittsburgh 17 (X.Johnson 8), Wake Forest 15 (Neath 6). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 16, Wake Forest 17.

