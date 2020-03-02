Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Porter scores 21 to lead Idaho St. past Weber St. 78-70

March 2, 2020 11:18 pm
 
< a min read
      

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Malik Porter had 21 points as Idaho State ended its 12-game losing streak, defeating Weber State 78-70 on Monday night.

Porter hit 9 of 12 shots and added seven rebounds.

Tarik Cool had 15 points for Idaho State (7-20, 4-14 Big Sky Conference). Austin Smellie added 14 points and Jared Stutzman had 10.

Cody John had 23 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (11-18, 7-11). Jerrick Harding added 18 points and Tim Fuller had 10 points and four blocks.

Advertisement

The Bengals evened the season series against the Wildcats with the win. Weber State defeated Idaho State 76-68 on Jan. 16. Idaho State faces Eastern Washington on the road on Thursday. Weber State plays Idaho on the road on Thursday.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise