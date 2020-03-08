Portland 1, Nashville 0

|Nashville
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Portland
|1
|0
|—
|1
First half_1, Portland, Valeri, 2 (Polo), 12th minute.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Nashville, Joe Willis, Adrian Zendejas; Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic.
Yellow Cards_Mabiala, Portland, 5th; Lovitz, Nashville, 29th; Chara, Portland, 84th; Duvall, Portland, 90th+2.
Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Chris Elliott, Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Guido Gonzales Jr.
A_25,518.
___
Lineups
Nashville_Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Eric Miller, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman; Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal, Dax McCarty, Hany Mukhtar; David Accam (Abu Danladi, 61st, Jimmy Medranda, 82nd), Dominique Badji (Daniel Rios, 70th).
Portland_Steve Clark; Chris Duvall, Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Villafana, Dario Zuparic; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Yimmi Chara (Jeremy Ebobisse, 74th), Andy Polo, Diego Valeri (Cristhian Paredes, 63rd); Felipe Mora.
