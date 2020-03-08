Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Portland 1, Nashville 0

March 8, 2020 9:17 pm
 
< a min read
      
Nashville 0 0 0
Portland 1 0 1

First half_1, Portland, Valeri, 2 (Polo), 12th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Nashville, Joe Willis, Adrian Zendejas; Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic.

Yellow Cards_Mabiala, Portland, 5th; Lovitz, Nashville, 29th; Chara, Portland, 84th; Duvall, Portland, 90th+2.

Advertisement

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Chris Elliott, Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Guido Gonzales Jr.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

A_25,518.

___

Lineups

Nashville_Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Eric Miller, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman; Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal, Dax McCarty, Hany Mukhtar; David Accam (Abu Danladi, 61st, Jimmy Medranda, 82nd), Dominique Badji (Daniel Rios, 70th).

Portland_Steve Clark; Chris Duvall, Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Villafana, Dario Zuparic; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Yimmi Chara (Jeremy Ebobisse, 74th), Andy Polo, Diego Valeri (Cristhian Paredes, 63rd); Felipe Mora.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
3|13 Presenting to the Government: How to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)