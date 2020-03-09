Listen Live Sports

Portland 70, No. 11 Gonzaga 69

March 9, 2020 5:56 pm
 
PORTLAND (20-11)

Fowler 9-15 4-4 22, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Andersen 6-13 5-5 18, Andrews 7-13 2-2 16, Muhlheim 2-4 0-0 5, Frawley 0-3 1-2 1, Gorzeman 3-6 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-55 12-13 70

GONZAGA (28-3)

LeeAnne Wirth 3-6 0-0 6, Jenn Wirth 10-19 1-2 21, Loera 3-8 3-4 11, Townsend 7-11 1-3 15, Kayleigh Truong 1-1 3-3 6, Kempton 2-6 3-4 7, Forsyth 0-1 0-0 0, Kaylynne Truong 1-5 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-57 11-16 69

Portland 14 21 18 17 70
Gonzaga 29 10 12 18 69

3-Point Goals_Portland 4-13 (Fowler 0-1, Andersen 1-3, Andrews 0-1, Muhlheim 1-3, Frawley 0-2, Gorzeman 2-3), Gonzaga 4-9 (Loera 2-3, Townsend 0-2, Truong 1-1, Forsyth 0-1, Truong 1-2). Assists_Portland 10 (Andersen 3), Gonzaga 14 (Wirth 4). Fouled Out_Gonzaga Wirth, Townsend. Rebounds_Portland 27 (Fowler 7-9), Gonzaga 27 (Wirth 5-8). Total Fouls_Portland 18, Gonzaga 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,200.

