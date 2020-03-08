Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Portland St. 76, Sacramento St. 72

March 8, 2020 12:42 am
 
< a min read
      

SACRAMENTO ST. (15-14)

Patton 4-9 6-9 14, Fowler 4-11 2-2 12, Davis 3-6 2-2 10, Mauriohooho-Le’afa 5-11 0-0 12, Nwachukwu 2-5 3-4 7, Esposito 2-5 3-4 7, Jacobs 4-6 2-3 10, Bridges 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 18-24 72.

PORTLAND ST. (18-14)

Nuhu 5-10 1-6 11, Walker 3-6 2-2 8, Greeley 1-1 0-0 2, Hauser 4-9 2-2 13, Woods 4-11 13-16 22, Hamrick 4-12 2-3 12, Goolsby 2-4 1-2 5, Burke 1-4 0-0 3, Golder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 21-31 76.

Halftime_Portland St. 39-35. 3-Point Goals_Sacramento St. 6-16 (Davis 2-3, Fowler 2-3, Mauriohooho-Le’afa 2-6, Bridges 0-1, Esposito 0-1, Nwachukwu 0-1, Patton 0-1), Portland St. 7-21 (Hauser 3-7, Hamrick 2-6, Woods 1-3, Burke 1-4, Nuhu 0-1). Fouled Out_Mauriohooho-Le’afa. Rebounds_Sacramento St. 33 (Patton 9), Portland St. 32 (Nuhu 7). Assists_Sacramento St. 15 (Jacobs 5), Portland St. 11 (Woods 5). Total Fouls_Sacramento St. 22, Portland St. 19. A_1,225 (3,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in