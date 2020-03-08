Portland St. 76, Sacramento St. 72

SACRAMENTO ST. (15-14)

Patton 4-9 6-9 14, Fowler 4-11 2-2 12, Davis 3-6 2-2 10, Mauriohooho-Le’afa 5-11 0-0 12, Nwachukwu 2-5 3-4 7, Esposito 2-5 3-4 7, Jacobs 4-6 2-3 10, Bridges 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 18-24 72.

PORTLAND ST. (18-14)

Nuhu 5-10 1-6 11, Walker 3-6 2-2 8, Greeley 1-1 0-0 2, Hauser 4-9 2-2 13, Woods 4-11 13-16 22, Hamrick 4-12 2-3 12, Goolsby 2-4 1-2 5, Burke 1-4 0-0 3, Golder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 21-31 76.

Halftime_Portland St. 39-35. 3-Point Goals_Sacramento St. 6-16 (Davis 2-3, Fowler 2-3, Mauriohooho-Le’afa 2-6, Bridges 0-1, Esposito 0-1, Nwachukwu 0-1, Patton 0-1), Portland St. 7-21 (Hauser 3-7, Hamrick 2-6, Woods 1-3, Burke 1-4, Nuhu 0-1). Fouled Out_Mauriohooho-Le’afa. Rebounds_Sacramento St. 33 (Patton 9), Portland St. 32 (Nuhu 7). Assists_Sacramento St. 15 (Jacobs 5), Portland St. 11 (Woods 5). Total Fouls_Sacramento St. 22, Portland St. 19. A_1,225 (3,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.