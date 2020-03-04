Portland St. looks for home win vs N. Arizona

Northern Arizona (16-12, 10-9) vs. Portland State (16-14, 10-8)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State looks for its fourth straight win over Northern Arizona at The Viking Pavilion. The last victory for the Lumberjacks at Portland State was a 73-60 win on Jan. 3, 2015.

TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic Holland Woods has averaged 17.6 points, 5.2 assists and two steals to lead the way for the Vikings. Complementing Woods is Matt Hauser, who is putting up 14.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Lumberjacks have been led by Cameron Shelton, who is averaging 14.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Advertisement

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Shelton has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Northern Arizona field goals over the last three games. Shelton has accounted for 18 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lumberjacks have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Vikings. Portland State has an assist on 40 of 98 field goals (40.8 percent) over its past three outings while Northern Arizona has assists on 29 of 66 field goals (43.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State is ranked sixth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.5 percent. The Vikings have averaged 14 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.