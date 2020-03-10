Prairie View 82, Alabama A&M 60

ALABAMA A&M (8-22)

Johnson 3-7 2-3 8, E.Williams 3-4 0-1 6, Alford 0-4 4-4 4, Hicks 1-7 4-4 7, Tucker 3-9 1-1 7, Miller 5-8 0-1 11, Houston 5-6 1-2 11, Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Wiley 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 2-2 2-4 6, Parham 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 14-20 60.

PRAIRIE VIEW (19-13)

Patterson 4-13 4-4 15, Andrus 14-21 4-4 32, Ellis 2-6 0-0 5, Lister 3-9 0-0 7, Wiliams 2-5 1-2 6, Sneed 0-1 0-0 0, D.Williams 4-9 1-2 10, Cox 1-1 4-4 6, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 30-65 15-18 82.

Halftime_Prairie View 37-27. 3-Point Goals_Alabama A&M 2-10 (Hicks 1-3, Miller 1-3, Alford 0-1, Parham 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Wiley 0-1), Prairie View 7-20 (Patterson 3-6, Wiliams 1-1, Lister 1-3, Ellis 1-5, D.Williams 1-5). Rebounds_Alabama A&M 32 (Tucker 7), Prairie View 31 (Andrus 9). Assists_Alabama A&M 15 (Tucker 6), Prairie View 23 (Patterson 7). Total Fouls_Alabama A&M 16, Prairie View 19. A_789 (6,500).

