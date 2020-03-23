Listen Live Sports

Predators sign goaltender Connor Ingram to 3-year contract

March 23, 2020 2:45 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed goaltender Connor Ingram to a three-year contract.

Predators general manager David Poile announced the deal Monday.

The 22-year-old Ingram posted a 21-5-5 record for the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals in the 2019-20 season. He ranked third among AHL goaltenders in save percentage and goals-against average and he tied for third in wins.

The contract is worth $700,000 at the NHL level in 2020-21 and $750,000 each of the following two seasons.

Ingram was a third-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2016 NHL draft. He played for Canada in the 2017 World Junior Championship.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

