Predators sign Patrick Harper to 2-year, entry-level deal

March 20, 2020 3:00 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed forward Patrick Harper to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Predators general manager David Poile announced the deal Friday.

Harper, 21, just finished his senior season at Boston University matching his career high with 37 points and a career-best 14 goals. The 5-foot-7, 150-pound forward finished 15th in the NCAA among all skaters averaging 1.16 points a game and was second on his team in points to David Farrance, also a Predators’ prospect.

The Predators drafted Harper in the fifth round at No. 138 overall in the 2016 draft. He finished his career with 115 points in 127 games at Boston. The native of New Canaan, Connecticut, twice played for the United States at the World Junior Championship.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

