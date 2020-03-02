NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Houston 10 (230½) at NEW YORK at ORLANDO 7½ (222) Portland Utah 8½ (220) at CLEVELAND at ATLANTA 2 (240½) Memphis Milwaukee 4 (225½) at MIAMI Dallas 4 (224) at CHICAGO Indiana 2 (221½) at SAN ANTONIO COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at DUKE 12½ NC State at BAYLOR 7½ Texas Tech at WEBER STATE 6½ Idaho State National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Colorado -300 at DETROIT +270 at NASHVILLE -135 Edmonton +125

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.