Pregame.com Line

March 2, 2020 11:24 am
 
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Houston 10 (230½) at NEW YORK
at ORLANDO (222) Portland
Utah (220) at CLEVELAND
at ATLANTA 2 (240½) Memphis
Milwaukee 4 (225½) at MIAMI
Dallas 4 (224) at CHICAGO
Indiana 2 (221½) at SAN ANTONIO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at DUKE 12½ NC State
at BAYLOR Texas Tech
at WEBER STATE Idaho State
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Colorado -300 at DETROIT +270
at NASHVILLE -135 Edmonton +125

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

