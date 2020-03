By The Associated Press

NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Boston at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Orlando Utah 7½ (220) at NEW YORK at BROOKLYN 2 (225) Memphis at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Chicago at DALLAS OFF (OFF) New Orleans at MILWAUKEE 11 (222) Indiana at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Washington COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PROVIDENCE 5 Xavier at BUTLER 9 St. John’s Saint Louis 1½ at GEORGE MASON at LA SALLE 3 UMass at VIRGINIA TECH 2 Clemson at INDIANA 3 Minnesota at ST. BONAVENTURE 12 St. Joseph’s at GEORGE WASHINGTON 6 Fordham at AUBURN 13 Texas A&M at ARKANSAS 2 LSU Florida 2½ at GEORGIA at RIDER 7½ Manhattan at MONMOUTH 8 Fairfield at IONA 5½ Quinnipiac at SIENA 11½ Niagara Canisius 1 at MARIST at TEMPLE 2½ Tulsa SMU 1 at UCF at CREIGHTON 10 Georgetown at KANSAS 17½ TCU at SETON HALL 4½ Villanova at OKLAHOMA ST 6½ Kansas St Florida St 2 at NOTRE DAME Virginia 1½ at MIAMI at GEORGIA TECH 6 Pittsburgh at WISCONSIN 13½ Northwestern Dayton 4 at RHODE ISLAND at MISSISSIPPI 4½ Missouri at UC IRVINE 12½ CS Northridge North Texas 3 at CHARLOTTE at OLD DOMINION 6 UTSA at MARSHALL 6½ FAU at LOUISIANA TECH 10 FIU UTEP 3 at MIDDLE TENNESSEE at SOUTHERN MISS PK Rice Fresno St 4 Air Force New Mexico 7½ San Jose St Colorado St 11 Wyoming Tennessee State 2½ Morehead State E. Illinois 2½ Jacksonville St National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -147 Philadelphia +137 at CALGARY -166 Columbus +156 at COLORADO OFF Anaheim OFF at VANCOUVER -125 Arizona +115

