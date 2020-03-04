|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CHARLOTTE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|at HOUSTON
|1
|(237)
|LA
|Clippers
|at SACRAMENTO
|5
|(222)
|Philadelphia
|at GOLDEN STATE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at MICHIGAN
|16½
|Nebraska
|at OHIO STATE
|6½
|Illinois
|Houston
|1
|at
|UCONN
|at MEMPHIS
|1½
|Wichita
|St
|at MONTANA
|3
|N.
|Colorado
|at MONTANA ST
|PK
|S.
|Utah
|at ARIZONA ST
|6
|Washington
|at OREGON ST
|PK
|Stanford
|at NEW MEXICO ST
|9½
|California
|Baptist
|at UTAH VALLEY
|4½
|Umkc
|at EASTERN WASHINGTON
|12½
|Idaho
|State
|Weber State
|3
|at
|IDAHO
|? LONG BEACH STATE
|5½
|Cal
|Poly
|at UC SANTA BARBARA
|12
|Cal
|St.-Fullerton
|at UC DAVIS
|2½
|Hawaii
|at SEATTLE U
|OFF
|Chicago
|State
|at PORTLAND STATE
|5
|N.
|Arizona
|at ARIZONA
|16
|Washington
|St
|at OREGON
|17
|California
|San Diego St
|OFF
|Air
|Force
|at UNLV
|2½
|Boise
|St
|at GREEN BAY
|OFF
|Oakland
|at ILL.-CHICAGO
|OFF
|Youngstown
|St
|Drake
|2½
|Illinois
|St
|Valparaiso
|6½
|Evansville
|Loyola Marumount
|2
|San
|Diego
|Santa Clara
|6½
|Portland
|National Hockey League
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NY RANGERS
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at FLORIDA
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|-168
|at
|BUFFALO
|+158
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Carolina
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|-195
|Montreal
|+180
|NY Islanders
|-156
|at
|OTTAWA
|+146
|at NASHVILLE
|-111
|Dallas
|+101
|at CHICAGO
|-111
|Edmonton
|+101
|Toronto
|-174
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+162
|Minnesota
|-114
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+104
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
