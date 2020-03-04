Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

March 4, 2020 5:35 pm
 
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Denver
at HOUSTON 1 (237) LA Clippers
at SACRAMENTO 5 (222) Philadelphia
at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Toronto
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at MICHIGAN 16½ Nebraska
at OHIO STATE Illinois
Houston 1 at UCONN
at MEMPHIS Wichita St
at MONTANA 3 N. Colorado
at MONTANA ST PK S. Utah
at ARIZONA ST 6 Washington
at OREGON ST PK Stanford
at NEW MEXICO ST California Baptist
at UTAH VALLEY Umkc
at EASTERN WASHINGTON 12½ Idaho State
Weber State 3 at IDAHO
? LONG BEACH STATE Cal Poly
at UC SANTA BARBARA 12 Cal St.-Fullerton
at UC DAVIS Hawaii
at SEATTLE U OFF Chicago State
at PORTLAND STATE 5 N. Arizona
at ARIZONA 16 Washington St
at OREGON 17 California
San Diego St OFF Air Force
at UNLV Boise St
at GREEN BAY OFF Oakland
at ILL.-CHICAGO OFF Youngstown St
Drake Illinois St
Valparaiso Evansville
Loyola Marumount 2 San Diego
Santa Clara Portland
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NY RANGERS OFF Washington OFF
at FLORIDA OFF Boston OFF
Pittsburgh -168 at BUFFALO +158
at PHILADELPHIA OFF Carolina OFF
at TAMPA BAY -195 Montreal +180
NY Islanders -156 at OTTAWA +146
at NASHVILLE -111 Dallas +101
at CHICAGO -111 Edmonton +101
Toronto -174 at LOS ANGELES +162
Minnesota -114 at SAN JOSE +104

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

