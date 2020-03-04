NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Denver at HOUSTON 1 (237) LA Clippers at SACRAMENTO 5 (222) Philadelphia at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Toronto COLLEGE BASKETBALL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MICHIGAN 16½ Nebraska at OHIO STATE 6½ Illinois Houston 1 at UCONN at MEMPHIS 1½ Wichita St at MONTANA 3 N. Colorado at MONTANA ST PK S. Utah at ARIZONA ST 6 Washington at OREGON ST PK Stanford at NEW MEXICO ST 9½ California Baptist at UTAH VALLEY 4½ Umkc at EASTERN WASHINGTON 12½ Idaho State Weber State 3 at IDAHO ? LONG BEACH STATE 5½ Cal Poly at UC SANTA BARBARA 12 Cal St.-Fullerton at UC DAVIS 2½ Hawaii at SEATTLE U OFF Chicago State at PORTLAND STATE 5 N. Arizona at ARIZONA 16 Washington St at OREGON 17 California San Diego St OFF Air Force at UNLV 2½ Boise St at GREEN BAY OFF Oakland at ILL.-CHICAGO OFF Youngstown St Drake 2½ Illinois St Valparaiso 6½ Evansville Loyola Marumount 2 San Diego Santa Clara 6½ Portland National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NY RANGERS OFF Washington OFF at FLORIDA OFF Boston OFF Pittsburgh -168 at BUFFALO +158 at PHILADELPHIA OFF Carolina OFF at TAMPA BAY -195 Montreal +180 NY Islanders -156 at OTTAWA +146 at NASHVILLE -111 Dallas +101 at CHICAGO -111 Edmonton +101 Toronto -174 at LOS ANGELES +162 Minnesota -114 at SAN JOSE +104

