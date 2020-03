By The Associated Press

NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON 2½ (247½) Atlanta Oklahoma City 7 (219) at NEW YORK at BROOKLYN 3½ (223½) San Antonio at BOSTON 2½ (220½) Utah at NEW ORLEANS 1½ (233) Miami Orlando 2½ (233½) at MINNESOTA Indiana 3 (211) at CHICAGO at DALLAS 6½ (226½) Memphis Portland 3½ (231) at PHOENIX at LA LAKERS 1½ (228) Milwaukee COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TOLEDO 6 E. Michigan at AKRON 5½ Kent St at BOWLING GREEN 2 Buffalo at MIAMI (OHIO) 1 Ohio at ST. PETER’S 4½ Iona at CANISIUS 6 Niagara at MANHATTAN 4½ Fairfield at MONMOUTH 1½ Siena at PRINCETON 11 Columbia at HARVARD 10½ Brown at PENNSYLVANIA 12 Cornell Yale 6½ at DARTMOUTH Richmond 1 at DUQUESNE at CLEMSON 4 Georgia Tech at NC STATE 8 Wake Forest at CENT. MICHIGAN 7 W. Michigan at N. ILLINOIS 1½ Ball St at DAVIDSON 4 Va Commonwealth N. Iowa 8½ Drake Bradley 5½ S. Illinois Loyola of Chicago 5½ Valparaiso Missouri St 2 Indiana St Vmi 3 at SAMFORD Wofford 15 The Citadel Belmont 13 Eastern Kentucky Murray State 1½ Austin Peay San Francisco 7 Loyola Marymount Pepperdine 3 Santa Clara San Diego St 9 Boise St Utah St 15½ Wyoming National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -210 at NEW JERSEY +190 Chicago -160 at DETROIT +150 Vegas -133 at WINNIPEG +123 at CALGARY -142 Arizona +132 Colorado -127 at VANCOUVER +117 Toronto -162 at ANAHEIM +152

