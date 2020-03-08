|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ATLANTA
|6
|(225)
|Charlotte
|at UTAH
|3½
|(223½)
|Toronto
|at DENVER
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at OHIO
|7
|Cent.
|Michigan
|at BUFFALO
|9½
|Miami
|(Ohio)
|at TOLEDO
|9
|W.
|Michigan
|at KENT ST
|8½
|E.
|Michigan
|at GEORGIA SOUTHERN
|8
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|at APPALACHIAN ST
|4
|Coastal
|Carolina
|Wright St
|6½
|Ill.-Chicago
|N. Kentucky
|5
|Green
|Bay
|Gonzaga
|12½
|San
|Francisco
|BYU
|4
|Saint
|Mary’s
|Ca
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Florida
|OFF
|Washington
|-168
|at
|BUFFALO
|+158
|at WINNIPEG
|-122
|Arizona
|+112
|at EDMONTON
|-118
|Vegas
|+108
|at LOS ANGELES
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
