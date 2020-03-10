NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 3 (214½) at INDIANA at WASHINGTON 4½ (229) New York at CHICAGO 3½ (215½) Cleveland at HOUSTON 12½ (246½) Minnesota at MEMPHIS 2½ (220) Orlando Dallas 3½ (227½) at SAN ANTONIO at PORTLAND 5 (232½) Phoenix at LA LAKERS 10½ (222) Brooklyn LA Clippers 11½ (226½) at GOLDEN STATE COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Pittsburgh 1½ Wake Forest North Carolina 4 Virginia Tech Manhattan 2½ Fairfield Iona 3½ Canisius Marist 1 Niagara Hofstra 1 Northeastern N. Kentucky 4 Ill.-Chicago N. Dakota St 6 North Dakota Gonzaga 9 Saint Mary’s Ca Wednesday Sacramento St 5 Weber State S. Utah 11 Idaho N. Arizona 4½ Idaho State Clemson 2½ Miami Notre Dame 9½ Boston College George Mason 4½ St. Joseph’s George Washington 3 Fordham Oregon St 2½ Utah Arizona 4 Washington Stanford 9½ California Colorado 9 Washington St Minnesota 8½ Northwestern Indiana 12½ Nebraska Oklahoma St 5½ Iowa St TCU 1½ Kansas St Mississippi 2½ Georgia Arkansas 8½ Vanderbilt Old Dominion 1½ FAU FIU 2 Rice UAB 1 UTSA Marshall 2½ UTEP National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Nashville -110 at MONTREAL +100 Tampa Bay -113 at TORONTO +103 Pittsburgh -173 at NEW JERSEY +161 Boston -108 at PHILADELPHIA -102 Carolina -265 at DETROIT +235 at DALLAS -165 NY Rangers +155 at VANCOUVER -120 NY Islanders +110 at ANAHEIM -131 Ottawa +121

