|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|3
|(214½)
|at
|INDIANA
|at WASHINGTON
|4½
|(229)
|New
|York
|at CHICAGO
|3½
|(215½)
|Cleveland
|at HOUSTON
|12½
|(246½)
|Minnesota
|at MEMPHIS
|2½
|(220)
|Orlando
|Dallas
|3½
|(227½)
|at
|SAN
|ANTONIO
|at PORTLAND
|5
|(232½)
|Phoenix
|at LA LAKERS
|10½
|(222)
|Brooklyn
|LA Clippers
|11½
|(226½)
|at
|GOLDEN
|STATE
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Pittsburgh
|1½
|Wake
|Forest
|North Carolina
|4
|Virginia
|Tech
|Manhattan
|2½
|Fairfield
|Iona
|3½
|Canisius
|Marist
|1
|Niagara
|Hofstra
|1
|Northeastern
|N. Kentucky
|4
|Ill.-Chicago
|N. Dakota St
|6
|North
|Dakota
|Gonzaga
|9
|Saint
|Mary’s
|Ca
|Wednesday
|Sacramento St
|5
|Weber
|State
|S. Utah
|11
|Idaho
|N. Arizona
|4½
|Idaho
|State
|Clemson
|2½
|Miami
|Notre Dame
|9½
|Boston
|College
|George Mason
|4½
|St.
|Joseph’s
|George Washington
|3
|Fordham
|Oregon St
|2½
|Utah
|Arizona
|4
|Washington
|Stanford
|9½
|California
|Colorado
|9
|Washington
|St
|Minnesota
|8½
|Northwestern
|Indiana
|12½
|Nebraska
|Oklahoma St
|5½
|Iowa
|St
|TCU
|1½
|Kansas
|St
|Mississippi
|2½
|Georgia
|Arkansas
|8½
|Vanderbilt
|Old Dominion
|1½
|FAU
|FIU
|2
|Rice
|UAB
|1
|UTSA
|Marshall
|2½
|UTEP
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Nashville
|-110
|at
|MONTREAL
|+100
|Tampa Bay
|-113
|at
|TORONTO
|+103
|Pittsburgh
|-173
|at
|NEW
|JERSEY
|+161
|Boston
|-108
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|-102
|Carolina
|-265
|at
|DETROIT
|+235
|at DALLAS
|-165
|NY
|Rangers
|+155
|at VANCOUVER
|-120
|NY
|Islanders
|+110
|at ANAHEIM
|-131
|Ottawa
|+121
