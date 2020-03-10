Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

March 10, 2020 11:25 am
 
< a min read
      
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston 3 (214½) at INDIANA
at WASHINGTON (229) New York
at CHICAGO (215½) Cleveland
at HOUSTON 12½ (246½) Minnesota
at MEMPHIS (220) Orlando
Dallas (227½) at SAN ANTONIO
at PORTLAND 5 (232½) Phoenix
at LA LAKERS 10½ (222) Brooklyn
LA Clippers 11½ (226½) at GOLDEN STATE
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Pittsburgh Wake Forest
North Carolina 4 Virginia Tech
Manhattan Fairfield
Iona Canisius
Marist 1 Niagara
Hofstra 1 Northeastern
N. Kentucky 4 Ill.-Chicago
N. Dakota St 6 North Dakota
Gonzaga 9 Saint Mary’s Ca
Wednesday
Sacramento St 5 Weber State
S. Utah 11 Idaho
N. Arizona Idaho State
Clemson Miami
Notre Dame Boston College
George Mason St. Joseph’s
George Washington 3 Fordham
Oregon St Utah
Arizona 4 Washington
Stanford California
Colorado 9 Washington St
Minnesota Northwestern
Indiana 12½ Nebraska
Oklahoma St Iowa St
TCU Kansas St
Mississippi Georgia
Arkansas Vanderbilt
Old Dominion FAU
FIU 2 Rice
UAB 1 UTSA
Marshall UTEP
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Nashville -110 at MONTREAL +100
Tampa Bay -113 at TORONTO +103
Pittsburgh -173 at NEW JERSEY +161
Boston -108 at PHILADELPHIA -102
Carolina -265 at DETROIT +235
at DALLAS -165 NY Rangers +155
at VANCOUVER -120 NY Islanders +110
at ANAHEIM -131 Ottawa +121

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

