NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 7½ (217½) Chicago at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Boston at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Memphis at LA LAKERS 6½ (231½) Houston at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Brooklyn COLLEGE BASKETBALL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Va Commonwealth 7 UMass St. Bonaventure 3½ George Mason Davidson 8½ La Salle Butler 1½ Providence Seton Hall 2½ Marquette Akron 4½ Ohio N. Illinois 2½ Miami (Ohio) Toledo 1½ Bowling Green Kent St 1 Ball St Michigan 2½ Rutgers Ohio State 2 Purdue Florida St 7 Clemson Duke 8 NC State Texas Tech 5½ Texas West Virginia 3½ Oklahoma Tennessee PK Alabama Missouri 2 Texas A&M UCF PK South Florida UCONN 9½ Tulane SMU 3 Temple Memphis 11 East Carolina Eastern Washington 4 Sacramento St Portland State 4 Montana St N. Colorado 6 S. Utah Oregon OFF Oregon St CS Northridge 3 Cal St.-Fullerton UC Santa Barbara 3 UC Riverside UC Irvine 12 Long Beach St Hawaii 2 Uc Davis New Mexico St 28 Chicago State Umkc 2 Grand Canyon Ut Rio Grand Valley 2 Cs Bakersfield Seattle U 2½ Utah Valley Rider 8 Niagara Monmouth 4 Quinnipiac National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Carolina -179 at NEW JERSEY +167 at TAMPA BAY -144 Philadelphia +134 Pittsburgh -146 at COLUMBUS +136 at MONTREAL -150 Buffalo +140 at WASHINGTON -370 Detroit +340 at TORONTO -142 Nashville +132 Vegas -112 at MINNESOTA +102 at DALLAS -145 Florida +135 at CALGARY -138 NY Islanders +128 at ARIZONA -135 Vancouver +125

