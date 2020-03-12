Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

March 12, 2020 11:39 am
 
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Va Commonwealth 7 UMass
St. Bonaventure 5 George Mason
Davidson 9 La Salle
Duquesne Fordham
Creighton St. John’s
Butler Providence
Villanova 10 Depaul
Seton Hall Marquette
Akron Ohio
N. Illinois Miami (Ohio)
Toledo 2 Bowling Green
Kent St 1 Ball St
Michigan Rutgers
Iowa 2 Minnesota
Ohio State 2 Purdue
Penn St 3 Indiana
Florida St Clemson
Duke 8 NC State
Virginia 3 Notre Dame
Louisville Syracuse
Texas Tech 7 Texas
Kansas 11 Oklahoma St
Baylor 10 Kansas St
West Virginia 4 Oklahoma
Alabama 1 Tennessee
Florida 8 Georgia
Missouri Texas A&M
Arkansas South Carolina
UCF 1 South Florida
UCONN Tulane
SMU 3 Temple
Memphis 10 East Carolina
Eastern Washington 4 Sacramento St
Portland State Montana St
N. Colorado 6 S. Utah
Montana 10½ Idaho State
Oregon 7 Oregon St
Arizona 5 SOUTHERN CAL
UCLA California
Arizona 6 Washington St
CS Northridge Cal St.-Fullerton
UC Santa Barbara UC Riverside
UC Irvine 12 Long Beach St
Hawaii 2 Uc Davis
New Mexico St 29 Chicago State
Umkc Grand Canyon
Ut Rio Grand Valley 1 Cs Bakersfield
Seattle U Utah Valley
North Texas 8 FAU
Charlotte 2 FIU
W Kentucky 4 UAB
Louisiana Tech 5 Marshall
Rider Niagara
Monmouth 4 Quinnipiac
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Carolina -173 at NEW JERSEY +161
at TAMPA BAY -143 Philadelphia +133
Pittsburgh -135 at COLUMBUS +125
at MONTREAL -150 Buffalo +140
at WASHINGTON -385 Detroit +355
at TORONTO -142 Nashville +132
Vegas -114 at MINNESOTA +104
at DALLAS -143 Florida +133
at CALGARY -132 NY Islanders +122
at ARIZONA -139 Vancouver +129

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

The Associated Press

