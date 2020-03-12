|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Va Commonwealth
|7
|UMass
|St. Bonaventure
|5
|George
|Mason
|Davidson
|9
|La
|Salle
|Duquesne
|9½
|Fordham
|Creighton
|5½
|St.
|John’s
|Butler
|1½
|Providence
|Villanova
|10
|Depaul
|Seton Hall
|3½
|Marquette
|Akron
|3½
|Ohio
|N. Illinois
|2½
|Miami
|(Ohio)
|Toledo
|2
|Bowling
|Green
|Kent St
|1
|Ball
|St
|Michigan
|2½
|Rutgers
|Iowa
|2
|Minnesota
|Ohio State
|2
|Purdue
|Penn St
|3
|Indiana
|Florida St
|6½
|Clemson
|Duke
|8
|NC
|State
|Virginia
|3
|Notre
|Dame
|Louisville
|5½
|Syracuse
|Texas Tech
|7
|Texas
|Kansas
|11
|Oklahoma
|St
|Baylor
|10
|Kansas
|St
|West Virginia
|4
|Oklahoma
|Alabama
|1
|Tennessee
|Florida
|8
|Georgia
|Missouri
|2½
|Texas
|A&M
|Arkansas
|1½
|South
|Carolina
|UCF
|1
|South
|Florida
|UCONN
|9½
|Tulane
|SMU
|3
|Temple
|Memphis
|10
|East
|Carolina
|Eastern Washington
|4
|Sacramento
|St
|Portland State
|4½
|Montana
|St
|N. Colorado
|6
|S.
|Utah
|Montana
|10½
|Idaho
|State
|Oregon
|7
|Oregon
|St
|Arizona
|5
|SOUTHERN
|CAL
|UCLA
|7½
|California
|Arizona
|6
|Washington
|St
|CS Northridge
|2½
|Cal
|St.-Fullerton
|UC Santa Barbara
|3½
|UC
|Riverside
|UC Irvine
|12
|Long
|Beach
|St
|Hawaii
|2
|Uc
|Davis
|New Mexico St
|29
|Chicago
|State
|Umkc
|1½
|Grand
|Canyon
|Ut Rio Grand Valley
|1
|Cs
|Bakersfield
|Seattle U
|2½
|Utah
|Valley
|North Texas
|8
|FAU
|Charlotte
|2
|FIU
|W Kentucky
|4
|UAB
|Louisiana Tech
|5
|Marshall
|Rider
|8½
|Niagara
|Monmouth
|4
|Quinnipiac
|National Hockey League
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Carolina
|-173
|at
|NEW
|JERSEY
|+161
|at TAMPA BAY
|-143
|Philadelphia
|+133
|Pittsburgh
|-135
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+125
|at MONTREAL
|-150
|Buffalo
|+140
|at WASHINGTON
|-385
|Detroit
|+355
|at TORONTO
|-142
|Nashville
|+132
|Vegas
|-114
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+104
|at DALLAS
|-143
|Florida
|+133
|at CALGARY
|-132
|NY
|Islanders
|+122
|at ARIZONA
|-139
|Vancouver
|+129
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
