Princeton 81, Columbia 58

COLUMBIA (6-23)

Brumant 3-8 3-5 9, Nweke 2-7 2-2 6, Bibbs 0-3 0-0 0, Killingsworth 2-6 0-0 6, Smith 10-21 4-4 27, Forrest 2-8 1-3 5, Bolster 0-0 0-1 0, Turner 2-7 0-0 5, Smoyer 0-0 0-0 0, Klores 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 10-15 58.

PRINCETON (14-12)

Aririguzoh 4-4 2-4 10, Friberg 4-9 0-0 11, Llewellyn 4-11 1-2 12, Schwieger 2-7 2-2 7, Wright 3-9 0-0 9, Morales 3-4 3-3 10, Langborg 4-7 0-0 10, Desrosiers 3-4 0-0 8, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Evbuomwan 0-0 0-0 0, Johns 0-0 0-0 0, Bagin 0-0 0-0 0, Kiszka 1-1 0-0 2, Kyle 1-1 0-1 2, O’Connell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 8-12 81.

Halftime_Princeton 42-21. 3-Point Goals_Columbia 6-17 (Smith 3-8, Killingsworth 2-5, Turner 1-2, Bibbs 0-1, Forrest 0-1), Princeton 15-36 (Friberg 3-7, Llewellyn 3-7, Wright 3-9, Desrosiers 2-3, Langborg 2-4, Morales 1-1, Schwieger 1-4, Barnes 0-1). Rebounds_Columbia 31 (Brumant, Smith 7), Princeton 39 (Friberg, Schwieger 6). Assists_Columbia 6 (Smith 4), Princeton 23 (Aririguzoh, Schwieger 4). Total Fouls_Columbia 16, Princeton 15. A_1,939 (6,854).

