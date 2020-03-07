Princeton looks for home win vs Cornell

Cornell (6-20, 3-10) vs. Princeton (14-12, 9-4)

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton looks for its ninth straight win over Cornell at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. The last victory for the Big Red at Princeton was a 48-45 win on Feb. 13, 2010.

STEPPING UP: Princeton’s Jaelin Llewellyn has averaged 14.7 points and 4.1 rebounds while Richmond Aririguzoh has put up 12.2 points and 7.3 rebounds. For the Big Red, Terrance McBride has averaged 12.7 points while Jimmy Boeheim has put up 16 points and 5.6 rebounds.MIGHTY MCBRIDE: McBride has connected on 31 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 76.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Cornell is 0-15 when it allows at least 72 points and 6-5 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: Cornell has lost its last 14 road games, scoring 63.1 points, while allowing 77 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Cornell has committed a turnover on just 17.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Ivy League teams. The Big Red have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season.

