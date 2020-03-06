Listen Live Sports

Princeton’s balanced attack carries Tigers past Columbia

March 6, 2020 9:59 pm
 
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jaelin Llewellyn scored 12 points to lead five Princeton players in double figures and the Tigers romped past Columbia 81-58 on Friday night.

Drew Friberg scored 11 points and Richmond Aririguzoh, Jose Morales and Ryan Langborg scored 10 apiece. Aririguzoh also had four assists. Princeton (14-12, 9-4 Ivy League) posted a season-high 15 3-pointers on 36 attempts (41.7%).

Mike Smith scored 27 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (6-23, 1-12), who have now lost 12 consecutive games. Randy Brumant grabbed seven rebounds and Jack Forrest had six boards.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. Princeton defeated Columbia 81-74 on Feb. 9. Princeton finishes out the regular season against Cornell at home on Saturday. Columbia finishes out the regular season against Penn on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

