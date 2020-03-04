Listen Live Sports

Providence 80, Xavier 74

March 4, 2020 8:37 pm
 
XAVIER (19-11)

Carter 1-3 3-4 5, Freemantle 6-11 1-2 13, Jones 3-8 3-4 9, Marshall 9-17 7-7 25, Goodin 3-4 0-0 8, Tandy 4-9 0-0 11, James 1-1 0-2 3, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 14-19 74.

PROVIDENCE (18-12)

Watson 1-2 0-0 2, Diallo 9-14 6-7 25, Duke 5-10 3-5 16, Pipkins 8-17 3-4 23, Reeves 3-7 0-0 7, Young 1-2 1-3 3, Gantt 1-1 0-0 2, Holt 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 29-56 13-19 80.

Halftime_Providence 47-38. 3-Point Goals_Xavier 6-16 (Tandy 3-5, Goodin 2-2, James 1-1, Carter 0-2, Freemantle 0-2, Marshall 0-4), Providence 9-22 (Pipkins 4-12, Duke 3-6, Diallo 1-1, Reeves 1-2, Holt 0-1). Rebounds_Xavier 29 (Jones 9), Providence 23 (Pipkins, Young 5). Assists_Xavier 12 (Goodin 4), Providence 9 (Diallo 4). Total Fouls_Xavier 14, Providence 17. A_11,736 (12,410).

