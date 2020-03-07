Providence 93, DePaul 55

DEPAUL (15-16)

Butz 3-6 1-4 7, Hall 1-7 0-0 2, Weems 3-13 0-0 6, Coleman-Lands 2-3 2-3 7, Moore 5-14 2-2 14, Ongenda 4-4 2-2 10, Williams 3-6 0-0 6, Cameron 1-4 0-0 3, Jacobs 0-3 0-0 0, Lopez 0-3 0-0 0, Sullivan 0-0 0-2 0, Xidias 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 7-13 55.

PROVIDENCE (19-12)

Watson 5-9 8-10 18, Diallo 7-17 2-2 17, Duke 6-9 3-3 16, Pipkins 3-6 4-4 12, Reeves 6-12 3-5 19, Holt 2-3 0-0 5, Gantt 0-1 0-0 0, Young 1-3 1-2 3, Fonts 0-3 0-0 0, White 1-1 0-0 3, Dempsey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 21-26 93.

Halftime_Providence 55-25. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 4-17 (Moore 2-6, Coleman-Lands 1-2, Cameron 1-3, Lopez 0-1, Jacobs 0-2, Weems 0-3), Providence 10-23 (Reeves 4-8, Pipkins 2-4, White 1-1, Holt 1-2, Diallo 1-3, Duke 1-3, Fonts 0-2). Rebounds_DePaul 32 (Butz, Hall, Ongenda 6), Providence 36 (Watson, Diallo 8). Assists_DePaul 9 (Moore 6), Providence 13 (Pipkins 5). Total Fouls_DePaul 21, Providence 16.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.